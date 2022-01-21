the warning from the Russian central bank

There Russian central bank has no doubts: the country should ban cryptocurrencies. The appeal to institutions is wide-ranging: the request is to stop both the use of Bitcoin and the like, as well as to completely ban mining. The reasons are equally clear and explicit: this type of asset and activity risks creating strong financial instability, making the country’s sovereignty and the monetary policies involved in it fragile.

Russia scared of cryptocurrencies

Concerns about the world of cryptocurrencies have been around for some time now, but the appeal of the Russian central bank cannot go unnoticed under the eyes of Vladimir Putin: the request refers to the fact that the system is based on a pyramid structure, within which a bubble of value would have developed which could explode with serious side effects.

The central bank therefore asks first of all to stop the possibility of transactions with cryptocurrencies by financial institutions; therefore the blocking of exchanges; finally, a moratorium is requested for all the activities of mining. There are no restrictions, at the moment, on the possession of cryptocurrencies per se, which would mean a sort of moratorium on the existing situation, but effectively stopping future operations.

At stake is a cash flow that can be quantified in about 5 billion dollars a yearAccording to the central bank, these figures do not in themselves constitute a danger for the country, but if the phenomenon escalates to a new dimension, the situation could get out of hand. Hence the request to create a free zone in which Russian citizens will be able to own cryptocurrencies, but not financial entities and not companies that base their business on mining. Russia is thinking of new stakes, in short, so that the phenomenon remains limited and what is considered as a bubble can deflate in a controlled way.

The value of Bitcoin, meanwhile, grows by 3% and returns to knock above $ 43,000. The Russian central bank, moreover, is not new to statements of this type: already at the end of 2021 it was carrying out similar theses, hypothesizing a future for the digital ruble, but net of a ban on unregulated cryptocurrencies.