the warning if someone is spying on you on Android

Let’s see together the notification that may start coming out regarding Google to pay attention on Android phones.

As we all know we use a thousand times a day our cell phone, and very often we are afraid that someone is controlling us in some way.

But not because we have to hide who knows what of our life, but only for a matter of privacy, so let’s see the warning that will begin to come out on products that have Android.

Everything will be possible with the new operating system of Android 12, which is expanding on more and more devices on the market, such as Samsung Galaxy, OPPO, RealMe, and others.

Google: here is the warning if someone spies on you

And as we have anticipated, among the major innovations there is the possibility of restrict Google’s access to personal information but also to data that is recorded by the microphone and camera.

However, it must be said, we are not at the protection levels of the Apple IOS system, but we are getting there slowly.

The main novelty is the Privacy Dashboard platform which will be accessible directly from the settings menu.

In this way, the applications that have a microphone or camera function and every time they are used will be indicated.

Very often, in fact, we give permission to some applications to access this data and then maybe we forget.

With Android 12, every time we open an application to which we have given this consent, a green icon will appear at the top right of the screen.

We could then, too opening the menu of this application, decide whether to suspend even temporarily the use of the microphone or the camera.

Self instead we want to completely remove this permission we have to enter the application settings.

We can then, let’s always remember, also limit the history of views on You tube, or geo-location, so that even advertising will be less suitable for us.

Still with the new operating system, we could limit consent even more, but let’s see specifically how.

For those who don’t know, each Android product has an identification code that Google uses to add up our searches and our habits, to send us the most interesting advertisements.

We could therefore replace the sequence with a series of zeros in such a way that our product will be completely unrecognizable.