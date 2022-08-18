The warning made by the United States embassy for those seeking to renew the visa

Since the covid-19 pandemic appeared, the visa process to travel to the United States has become one of the processes that causes the most headaches for Colombians. But with the lifting of various health measures, both in Colombia and in the North American country, the embassy has tried to make announcements that help travelers facilitate this request.

For this reason, the last important announcement made from the United States Embassy in Bogotá, through its official networks, was to warn Colombians that they will soon have to renew their American visa.

The recommendation for all Colombians who have a B1 and B2 visa is that the renewal process must be initiated at least two years before the expiration date of the visa. This, as a result of the long delays that have occurred in recent months to request the renewal appointment.

“You don’t need to wait for your visa to expire to renew it. We recommend doing it in advance and starting the process two years before it expires.”was written in the statement from the Embassy of the United States in Colombia.

It was also clarified that although Colombians are suggested to start the renewal process two years before this document expires, this does not mean that the visa cannot continue to be used. In other words, Colombians will be able to continue traveling to the North American country while doing the renewal process.

The recommendation of the embassy was given precisely because there are many Colombians who have complained in recent years that once their visa expired, they began the process to renew it, but the system gave them the appointment for two years.

These are the most common myths when applying for a visa to the United States:

To enter that country legally, it is essential to carry a visa, because for the North American authorities to demand it as an entry requirement in one way or another allows them to have some control over those who arrive in their nation.

Thus, it is necessary to clarify certain types of statements that have been circulating among citizens for some time and some reasons why many refuse to request it, acting out of fear. These are some myths that exist around the visa application:

Presenting a letter of invitation guarantees the issuance of the visa

Having a letter does not really guarantee that it will be approved, because it is uncertain whether the consular officer will request or review it, so it could be handy, but it may or may not be requested, as you can required, even if the visa is not approved.

Without knowing English it is very difficult to have it

This is false, because even people who know the language can be denied if the official who is interviewing the applicants considers it so; In addition, it must be said that the decision to approve or deny it may also depend on the answers given by the person making the request, because based on that, the agent will decide.

The interview is very complex.

On this side, on the official website of the embassy they recommend that the applicant “describe their travel plans clearly and coherently and provide precise answers both when filling out the form and when answering the questions at the time of the interview.”

This, because providing “inconsistent, imprecise or untrue answers makes it more difficult for the consular officer to determine that the proposed trip is of a temporary nature or that the visa applicant qualifies to receive a visa.”

It can be presented accompanied

At the embassy they make it clear that “third parties are not allowed to enter visa interviews. This rule applies to US citizens and/or residents. Only the visa applicant is allowed to enter, except when he is a minor.

Only in those cases, “minor may be accompanied by one of their parents or whoever has legal custody. In certain cases, the Embassy will allow people with disabilities or other special needs to be accompanied at the time of the interview.