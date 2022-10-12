the warning of the founder of Telegram

In the last hours, some harsh criticism of the founder of Telegram against WhatsApp was known. Through a publication in his messaging service, the businessman charged against the Meta platform and criticized his security measures. According to his acid analysis, the failures of the application in this matter are not the product of an error, but of the system’s own design.

During the last few years, WhatsApp achieved a huge expansion and got a bigger and bigger user base. So much so that it is currently considered the leading messaging service in the world.

Despite its marked presence in the sector, it logically has competitors with a great position in the market. The most recognized case is that of Telegram, which although it is still behind in terms of popularity, already has a considerable user base. In this context, the battle between both firms to prevail is becoming more and more powerful and the promoter of this platform decided to bring out one of the weakest points of its rival: security.

What the founder of Telegram said about WhatsApp

A few weeks ago, WhatsApp revealed the correction of a security flaw that could infect the mobile device through a video or video call. To prevent this malware from entering the cell phone, the recommendation was to install the latest version of the app, in which this problem has already been solved.

Anyway, over the years there have been some similar drawbacks of the application and this is what the leader of Telegram pointed out.

Russian businessman Pavel Durov issued a harsh message against the Meta platform. He first launched that “hackers could have full access to WhatsApp users’ cell phone information.” He then recalled the aforementioned security flaw whereby the virus could be infiltrated only through a video file or a video call.

Along the same lines, he questioned the official version that users are protected by updating the app. “A WhatsApp security issue exactly like this was discovered in 2018, another in 2019, and another in 2020. And yes, another one in 2017. In 2016, WhatsApp didn’t even have encryption,” the post says.

Regarding the analysis of those vulnerabilities, Durov doubted that they are eventualities. According to his description, those failures are part of the design of the system. “They are backdoors planted. If a back door is discovered and needs to be removed, another is added,” he stated.

He stated that no user is exempt from security flaws, even if it is the “richest person on Earth.” And he added: “This is why I deleted WhatsApp from my device years ago. Having it installed creates a doorway for them to get into your phone.”

He emphasized that by pointing out these vulnerabilities he is not looking for publicity, since due to its popularity the service does not need it.

“You can use any messaging app you like, but stay away from WhatsApp,” Durov added.

