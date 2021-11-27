The warning sign of colorectal cancer could be this gesture that we overlook too often

The health of the intestine and the digestive system is fundamental in this modern age which seems to threaten the organism on several fronts. Over the last few years, science has often shown that various factors are at the root of many diseases. They can contribute to the formation of a morbid clinical condition and sometimes be decisive about the outcomes.

Researchers have tried to identify one of the underlying causes of serious chronic diseases such as colon cancer, type 2 diabetes and coronary heart disease. By comparing the data collected from 154 different countries around the globe, we see below what are the main results they reached. The alarm signal of colorectal cancer could be this gesture that we neglect too often and which would also determine the onset of other pathological states.

What are the signs not to be overlooked

One of the ways to avoid some non-communicable diseases strictly related to nutrition lies in adequate prevention. We often hear about cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and sometimes the trigger is found in some lifestyles. It is precisely in this interlocking between possible causes and foreseeable outcomes that prevention plays a crucial role. In this perspective, a previous study we analyzed shows the importance of the intake of some specific nutrients for intestinal health and beyond. Some scholars have in fact identified the ideal amount of fiber that could adequately stimulate the intestine and metabolism.

Regarding the relationship between lifestyle and certain diseases, the researchers asked themselves very interesting questions. Colorectal cancer, type 2 diabetes and some coronary heart disease may have a common dietary risk factor, according to experts.

A scientific study recently published in the British Medical Journal shed light on some interesting aspects. The team of researchers tried to link the increasing consumption of processed red meat and the onset of serious chronic diseases. The research activities started with FAO data which indicate the main countries to which these foods are exported.

Comparing the statistics, very relevant data emerged: where there is greater availability of similar products there is a higher rate of chronic diseases such as colorectal cancer, coronary artery disease and type 2 diabetes.

The scholars, in addition to investigating the correlation between non-communicable diseases and nutrition, have also focused on the environmental impact that the export of red meat would cause. According to some calculations, they have shown that all over the world the number of deaths linked to a potentially less healthy diet has increased. Although this investigation has some limitations, as the scholars themselves indicate, it is essential to reflect on the hypothetical effects that some food choices would cause.

The invitation, therefore, that the experts ask is to implement a fruitful collaboration between agricultural and commercial policies between exporting and importing countries.

