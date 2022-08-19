News

The warnings of the UN and the president of Turkey for the clashes between Russia and Ukraine at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Erdogan, Zelensky and Guterres in the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Erdogan, Zelensky and Guterres in the Ukrainian city of Lviv (Lviv in Ukrainian).

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “seriously concerned” by the fighting near the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

The Portuguese spoke during a summit with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Lviv (Lviv).

Any potential damage to Zaporiyia it would be suicideGuterres warned.

During the last weeks the surroundings of the plant, which Russia occupied in March, have been the subject of clashes. kyiv and Moscow blame each other for the attacks.

