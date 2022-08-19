The warnings of the UN and the president of Turkey for the clashes between Russia and Ukraine at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

Drafting

19 August 2022, 02:22 GMT

image source, Getty Images Caption, Erdogan, Zelensky and Guterres in the Ukrainian city of Lviv (Lviv in Ukrainian).

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “seriously concerned” by the fighting near the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

The Portuguese spoke during a summit with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Lviv (Lviv).

“Any potential damage to Zaporiyia it would be suicideGuterres warned.

During the last weeks the surroundings of the plant, which Russia occupied in March, have been the subject of clashes. kyiv and Moscow blame each other for the attacks.

The meeting was the first between the UN chief and Zelensky since Russia launched its invasion in February.

Erdogan agreed with the UN chief’s concerns and even said he feared “another disaster like Chernobyl.”

Zelensky criticized Russia’s “deliberate” attacks on the plant and accused Moscow of turning the facility into a military base.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Zaporizhia plant is the largest in Europe and has been under Russian control since March.

Meanwhile, in eastern Ukraine, authorities said 17 people were killed after Russian shelling hit several residential buildings in the city.

And in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry asserted that while a clash with the West is possible, a direct nuclear conflict with the United States and NATO would not be in Russia’s interest.

“Russian military doctrineeitherpermitted by a nuclear response in response to aggression with weapons of mass destructionor when the very existence of the state is threatened,” said Minister Ivan Nechaev.

“Beyond Common Sense”

The calls come as Ukrainian staff, who work at the plant under Russian direction, have warned of a possible nuclear catastrophe at the facility, saying it has become “the target of continuous military strikes” in the past two weeks.

“What is happening is horrible and beyond common sense and morality“staff wrote in a Telegram post.

Later on Thursday, an official Twitter channel used by the Ukrainian government said that members of Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear corporation, had “urgently” left the facility, and an “unexpected day off” had been announced.

“Ukrainian intelligence officials believe that the Russians are preparing a provocation [en la instalación]”, tweeted the Center for Information Security of Ukraine.

“After the bombardment… [las fuerzas rusas] they could ‘up the ante’ and stage a real terrorist attack on Europe’s largest nuclear facility,” he said.

The BBC has been unable to verify these claims.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Zaporizhia nuclear plant is occupied by Russian forces.

“The world is on the brink of nuclear disaster,” Zelensky said, condemning what he called “Russia’s irresponsible actions and nuclear blackmail.”

Safer than Chernobyl

Despite the concern, this nuclear site is considered much safer than the Chernobyl plant, where the worst nuclear incident in history took place.

The reactor is housed in a steel-reinforced concrete building that can “withstand extreme external events, both natural and man-made, or a plane crash or explosions,” experts told the BBC in March.

Before the summit it was reported that Erdogan would offer to host a summit between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Turkish leader maintains a close relationship with Putin and, speaking to journalists after the meeting, Erdogan said he believed the war “would come to an end in the negotiating table“.

While Zelensky welcomed Erdogan’s visit and Turkey’s “powerful message of support,” he rejected suggestions that there be conditions for peace talks.

Zelensky said he was very surprised to hear from Erdogan that Moscow was “ready to negotiate some kind of peace” and stated that “there is no trust towards the Russian Federation” and that Russia must first withdraw its troops.