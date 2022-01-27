the warranty expires and the battery costs more than the car

Battery replacement on a Mercedes E-Class Hybrid used more than the car: the House appeals to the warranty (expired) and to the SOC

The guarantee of used electric and hybrid cars is an aspect of the negotiation on which we must be very careful and prepared. The case of the Mercedes E-Class Hybrid with the high voltage battery to be replaced after the warranty has expired. The cost of battery replacement on the Mercedes Hybrid – as the owner himself states – exceeds the value market used car. A problem that used car dealers will also have to think about.





MERCEDES E-CLASS HYBRID BATTERY TO BE REPLACED AFTER 8 YEARS

Today practically all electrified cars from new are covered with one warranty of at least 8 years on battery and motor unit. But there are cases in which it even reaches 10 years with unlimited km (Lexus). What happens at maturity depends essentially on the possibility of repairing a battery instead of replacing it of whole plant. The owner of a Mercedes E-Class Hybrid in England he will now have to decide whether to scrap the car or have it repaired. The cost for battery replacement – according to the estimate of the official network – exceeds the value of the used car. And this is another aspect that will also change the type of insurance that motorists will subscribe in the future, beyond simple liability. “Any reasonable person would not expect a £ 27,000 car to have a battery that runs out after eight years”the MB customer statement.

THE BATTERY QUOTE OF THE MERCEDES HYBRID EXCEEDS THE VALUE OF THE CAR IN UK

The case, as reported by Express.co, concerns a pensioner who bought one in 2018 Mercedes E-Class Hybrid used with 4 years already behind him, at an official dealership. The unexpected expense occurred exactly 8 years after registration, when the error message on the display prompted the man to contact the dealer. The response of the workshop is lapidary: battery replacement high voltage costs 15 thousand pounds, plus labor at £ 200 an hour. Considering that on the local market the price of the same model does not exceed 13 thousand pounds, the customer tried to contact a hybrid car expert. To his surprise, in the workshop there was an identical car a little younger with the battery to be replaced and no other possible solution. As reported by the English magazine, Mercedes Benz would have replied through a spokesperson who “In 2014, the 125V high voltage battery was covered by the standard 3-year manufacturer’s warranty (unlimited mileage)“.

Express.co.uk

SOC ELECTRIC AND HYBRID CAR BATTERY USED: BEWARE OF THE CONTRACT

In addition the Car House clarifies that “Without further information, we are unable to comment on why the high voltage battery required replacement”. From the posted images it would seem a problem related to SOC (State Of Charge), i.e. the charge level of a battery compared to its maximum capacity. The German manufacturer would also have clarified that each buyer is informed on the SOC of the vehicle in the purchase phase. However, it must be understood if in the future, buyers will also know what a low SOC level entails and potential repair costs after a few years. As always, we will continue to investigate and keep you informed on sometimes uncomfortable topics that many others do not talk about, but which we believe are fundamental for an informed purchase. See for example the survey on electric / hybrid cars in underground parking and the real maintenance costs of electric and hybrid cars. Stay connected!