The Warriors assault Memphis for the minimum

The Golden State Warriors knew how to navigate slightly better the final, deciding minutes of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies. Against the impetus of the kids and a couple of controversial decisions by the referees, managed to assault the Tennessee team’s feud for an exciting and tight 116-117 that puts the 0-1 in the tie.

Klay Thompson, with a triple with 36 seconds remaining, He put the San Francisco team ahead definitively, and the last plays were intense but without movement in the locker. Stephen Curry stole Ja Morant’s wallet in one of the two attempts by the electric local point guard, who ended up exhausted and incredulous when he later missed the layup that would have given his team the win.

In a precious duel, the Warriors’ championship pedigree paid off and it took its toll on some Grizzlies with chores to do before they entered adulthood. The truth is that the referees, giving them the last possession by not seeing a clear out of bounds by Dillon Brooks, left them the victory on a plate.

Curry was providential with his defense and his 24 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, although he missed a couple of shots along with Thompson that would have prevented the visitors from suffering in the final seconds. “We have been here before, there are 48 minutes and we have to find a way”, declared the ’30’ as soon as the match ended. “We have started this victory with a couple of good defenses. This team has championship DNA, and this is a great win.”

It was jordan poolethe new and third Splash Brother, who pulled the car home from Memphis. With 31 points –his best record in a playoffs–, 8 rebounds and 9 assists Starting from the bench, he made his team forget the controversial expulsion of Draymond Green a few minutes before the break for a forceful foul on Brandon Clarke.





read also

sportsworld.com

It was not a brilliant night for the referees, who gave a couple of unnecessary lurches to a first class meeting without your interventions. The absence of Green, emotional guide of the men of Steve Kerr On the track, kept the ones at bay cursing the referees heading to rest, which was reached with a +6 favorable to the locals (61-55).

Jaren Jackson Jr. had the upper hand in Memphis with a ginormous third quarter in which he scored 14 of his 33 total points, an eruption with a 6-9 in triples that gave him his best score in a playoffs. In the third period, however, Poole joined the party and ended up giving Golden State a light touch by reaching the final quarter (90-91).

Ja Morant, all my heart, he starred in a great final duel against Curry, Poole and Thompson, all of them taking turns taking charge of him. Their 34 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists they fell a bit short after a last minute of mistakes, marked by refereeing blunders and Curry’s defensive play on Morant, the most announced rivalry for this round of playoffs.

There was a constant give and take which led to the exciting ending, and then Thompson and Curry appeared with their decisive plays, further proof that experience is a degree. The young Grizzlies, still apprentices before some masters of the matter like the Warriors, swallowed a difficult defeat to accept before a golden opportunity that escaped them at the buzzer.

Grizzlies (116): Jackson Jr. (33), Brooks (8), Tillman (2), Morant (34), Bane (9). Bench: Clarke (12), Anderson (2), Jones (2), Konchar (0), Melton (14) Warriors (117): Green (6), Wiggins (17), Curry (24), Thompson (15), Payton II (8). Bench: Kuminga (6), Porter Jr (2), Toscano-Anderson (0), Looney (8), Lee (0), Poole (31) Partials: 32-24 / 29-31 / 29-36 / 26-26. Final result: 116-117.

FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn. 17,794 spectators.

Referees: James Williams, Kane Fitzgerald, Gediminas Petraitis. see game file

read also