The Warriors sensation who grew up watching LeBron James in an internet cafe

At just 19 years old, the Golden State Warriors sensation who grew up watching LeBron James in an internet cafe wasn’t Stephen Curry, or Klay Thompson.

One of the big surprises in the season NBA 2021-22 has been the rookie sensation Golden State Warriors who, at just 19 years old, already had the luxury of being the nightmare of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. yesStephen Curry, Klay Thompson and company do not fit of happiness.

Due to the athletic conditions and the way in which he is able to penetrate the paint to dunk the ball, expert analysts compared him to Giannis Antetokounmpo himself when he entered the NBA. The Warriors’ rookie sensation is making waves.

Averaging 8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in his first NBA season, Steve Kerrcoach of the Golden State Warriors chose him to replace Draymond Green while power forward is out of the court due to injury.

The NBA recognized the talent of Jonathan Kuminga and in his first year selected him for the 2022 Rising Star Game and on the eve of revealing where the Warriors sensation player’s skills come from, the ABC channel published an unmissable story between Stephen Curry’s partner and LeBron James himself.

Jonathan Kuminga grew up watching LeBron James in an internet cafe

When he was just taking his first steps in basketball, Jonathan Kuminga grew up watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James highlights in an internet cafe in Congo. The Golden State Warriors sensation player learned very well from the Los Angeles Lakers star and now Stephen Curry enjoys it in the 2021-22 NBA.