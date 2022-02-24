The Warriors star who would leave the team for $33 million

For a millionaire contract extension that they could not cover in the NBA, a star from the Golden State Warriors would leave the team. Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr care!

Sooner rather than later they will have to decide. The project of Golden State Warriors is about to make important decisions for the team on the eve of winning more than one title with Stephen Curry and, for financial reasons, a star of the team would have the days numbered in the Dubs.

The Warriors’ payroll is currently the highest in league history. NBA with an appraisal of $176 million dollars and, after refraining from using the $5.9 million luxury tax to bring in a star in the 2021-22 season, it would be abundantly clear that Golden State’s front office wants to cut costs.

With a millionaire extension that would be on the way for Jordan Poole, the long-term agreements of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson plus the contracts of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman that would total around $20 million, there is a Golden State Warriors star who would not have room to stay on the team.

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle portal, because a Warriors star will earn $33.6 million in the 2022-23 season and he’s having his prime being named an All-Star for the first time, what Golden State would end up doing would be trading him because he’d cross the luxury tax threshold again.

Andrew Wiggins would have numbered days in Golden State Warriors

“All this points to an inescapable reality: Andrew Wiggins’ days in San Francisco might be numbered. Few doubt that he deserves a second maximum contract, but that could be too onerous an expense for a team with so many other financial obligations.” said Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle portal.