The wars in which Russia has participated under the leadership of Putin

This is how the Russian attack on Ukraine was experienced 3:55

(CNN Spanish) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is part of a long list of Russian wars and military actions in which Russian President Vladimir Putin has participated and led.

The list of wars in which Russia has participated is as long as its history, but in the 21st century, a decade after the fall of the Soviet Union, the country has led several invasions and wars in its region to make clear its political and military power and fight to reconquer its political leadership in the world.

These are some of the wars in which Russia has participated in the 21st century

Ukrainians use the subway as a shelter 3:44

chechen war

The war in Chechnya — a republic in southwestern Russia — began in the 1990s with the fall of the Soviet Union (1991) and the Chechens’ desire for independence. For that year, the politician Dzhokhar Dudayev, who had been a general in the Soviet Air Force, carried out a coup against the local communist government.

In 1994 Russia sent some 40,000 soldiers to stop the rebellion and the following year Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, fell to the Russians.

After almost two years of war, and although the Chechen rebels suffered heavy losses against the Russian Army, Russia withdrew in 1996 after a ceasefire and a peace agreement, according to different analyses, forced by the unpopularity that this campaign faced within From Russia. But the military returned in September 1999, when Vladimir Putin was prime minister; this after Chechen rebels invaded the neighboring Russian republic of Dagestan in 1999. That would be Russia’s second Chechen war, which would drag on for the next decade.

In the year 2000 Vladimir Putin became president of Russia.

Putin, 20 years in charge in Russia 4:09

In 2004, then-President of Chechnya Akhmad Kadyrov, who was supported by Russia, was assassinated by a bomb while in a stadium, an attack attributed to pro-independence Chechen guerrillas, according to the Encyclopedia Brittanica.

In turn, Russian forces killed several separatist leaders between 2005 and 2006, and with Putin’s backing, in 2007 Ramzan Kadyrov, son of the assassinated Akhmad Kadyrov, won the presidency. In 2009 Russia declared the end of its Chechnya operation, presented by Moscow as an anti-terrorist campaign, and with the rebel movement largely quelled.

It is estimated that nearly 3,800 Russian soldiers were killed and nearly 14,000 wounded in Chechnya. Rebel deaths are higher and both sides have been accused of atrocities. No one knows for sure how many civilians died in this conflict.

Russian invasion of South Ossetia, 2008

The conflict centered on South Ossetia and Abkhazia, two “separatist provinces” of Georgia. They are officially part of Georgia, but have separate governments not recognized by most countries except Moscow.

Abkhazia and South Ossetia are supported by Russia.

During the five-day conflict that began on August 8, 2008, 170 military personnel, 14 policemen and 228 Georgian civilians were killed and 1,747 wounded. 67 Russian servicemen were killed and 283 wounded, and 365 South Ossetian servicemen and civilians (combined) were killed, according to an official European Union investigative report on the conflict.

The most violent days of this invasion began early in 2008 when Georgia accused Russia of shooting down an unmanned drone on April 20 of that year over the Abkhazia region and Russia denied such claim, but a UN report established that the drone was hit by a Russian combat missile.

On the 29th of that month the escalation began with Russia sending more soldiers to Abkhazia to counter what it said were Georgia’s attack plans.

Russia began to arm and move its unarmed troops into Abkhazia under the guise that it had sent its personnel to “repair the railways”, but Georgia accused Russia of planning a military intervention.

On August 7 and 8, Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili sent troops to South Ossetia, and Russia moved its troops to the border as well. Then the air attack on South Ossetia began.

On August 15, 2008, Saakashvili signs a ceasefire agreement with Russia, after diplomatic missions led by NATO, the US, and the European Union. On August 12, Russia ceases its military incursion into Georgia and agrees to a six-point diplomatic push for peace. The plan is announced by French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

On August 16, 2008, Medvedev signed the ceasefire agreement, and on August 22 of that year, Russia partially withdrew its troops from Georgia, as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Russia maintains soldiers at checkpoints near the disputed territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The conflict in Russia and Ukraine, 2014 and 2022

President Zelensky: Explosions were heard in many Ukrainian cities 1:09

Beginning in the 17th century, large portions of the Ukraine became part of the growing Russian Empire. Whereas, in the 20th century, with the exception of a brief period of independence in the midst of the Russian Revolution of 1917, Ukraine was incorporated into the Soviet Union. During World War II, between five and seven million Ukrainians – some 8.2 million, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky – died during the war against Nazism.

But Ukraine was a cornerstone of the Soviet Union until it overwhelmingly voted for independence in 1991, a milestone that turned out to be a death knell for the fading superpower. From then on, Ukraine set its sights on Europe and its interest in belonging to NATO, the military alliance led by the United States that had opposed the Warsaw Pact, led by the USSR, during the Cold War.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO pushed east, incorporating most of the Eastern European nations that had been in the communist orbit. In 2004, NATO added the former Soviet Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Four years later, he declared his intention to offer Ukraine membership some day in the distant future, crossing a red line for Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s history is seen by many in Moscow as still intertwined with Russia.

In early 2014, mass protests in the capital Kyiv, known as Euromaidan, forced a Russian-friendly president to step down after he refused to sign an association agreement with the European Union.

Russia responded by annexing the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and fomenting a separatist rebellion among the population of Russian descent in eastern Ukraine, which took control of part of the Donbas region and soon after proclaimed itself two republics. Despite a ceasefire agreement in 2015, the two sides have not seen a stable peace and the front line has hardly moved since then. Almost 14,000 people have died in the conflict and there are 1.5 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian government.

On February 24, 2022, after months of tension and escalation between Russia and Ukraine, with more than 150,000 soldiers, equipped with armored vehicles deployed on the border, and reports of exchanges of fire between Ukrainians and pro-Russian rebels in the Donbas region, Moscow finally invaded: it announced the start of special military operations in Ukraine on February 24.

The conflict in Syria

What Putin’s meeting with al-Assad means 1:58

On September 30, 2015, Russia launched its first attack in Syria against the ISIS terrorist group. While the Russian Defense Ministry said it was about hitting ISIS strategic locations, where there were weapons, transportation, communications and control positions, the US said there was no such “strategic purpose” with the attack.

Russia’s arrival on the scene marked a new and uncertain chapter in the Syrian war that began in 2011.

Putin’s intervention is not just about bombing extremist groups. Russia, according to CNN journalist Jill Dougherty, has commercial and military interests in Syria that it could lose if there is a regime change, so it is trying to preserve the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a key ally in the war. region.

Experts said Russia was also strengthening its long-established naval base at Tartus, which provides strategic access to the Mediterranean.

And Putin’s deployment of warplanes in Syria could also allow Russia to extend its military influence throughout the region, from Turkey (which Russian planes could reach within minutes) and Iraq to Jordan and Israel. The difference with Turkey is that this country is a member of NATO.

In March 2020, Turkey and Russia announced a ceasefire in Idlib, Syria’s last opposition enclave, and agreed to establish a security corridor with joint patrols.

With information from Germán Padinger of CNN en Español and Jill Dougherty of CNN.