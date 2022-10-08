‘The Watcher’, the creepy horror series from Ryan Murphy arrives on Netflix on October 13

the midnight club

Do you want fear? Well, there are two cups. The director’s new series mike flanagan (The Curse of Hill House, midnight mass) promises, like the previous installments, a dose of terror in abundance. It follows a group of terminally ill kids in a palliative care unit, who meet every midnight to tell horror stories, with a disturbing pact in between: the next one to die, will do the impossible to communicate with the others from the most there. It premieres in Netflix on October 7.

filthy envy

Based on the Colombian play Poisonand written by Carolina Raven, the protagonists of this black comedy are four lifelong friends who get together to celebrate the fact that one of them, María, has just won the most prestigious award in literature. What was supposed to be a night of celebration turns into chaos, with the reopening of wounds and even violence. Arrives from Colombia to Prime Video on October 7.

Hotel Europe

filmin opens next tuesday October 11th the miniseries Hotel Europea German production based on real events and portraying one of the most important hotel dynasties in Europe, the Dreesens.

Candy: Murder in Texas

Disney+ premieres the October 12 ° and on weekly demand another of the most anticipated series of the year, which arrives endorsed by the producers of The Act (Starzplay) and for its great reception in the US. Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey they give life to two friends from Texas, whose relationship is cut short by an infidelity, which will end up leading to a horrible murder.

The playlist

It tells the birth of the streaming platform Spotify in 2006 (Sweden), idea of ​​the young Swedish businessman Daniel Eck, that would revolutionize since then the way of consuming music all over the world. As expected, he very soon collided with the record industry, which he saw as his millionaire business was going down. It premieres in Netflix on October 13.

Watcher

Based on a true story, Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale star in the spooky new series from the horror master Ryan Murhpy. A newly landed couple in their new house is surprised by a strange character obsessed with the house and with its new tenants abandoning it as soon as possible. It premieres in Netflix on October 13.

shantaram

Based on the successful novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts and consisting of 12 episodes, shantaram land the October 14 on Apple TV+. It tells the story of a fugitive (charlie hunnam), who tries to avoid his past conflicts, settling in the Bombay of the eighties. There, and after falling in love with an enigmatic woman, he must choose between freedom, or love and the complications that it brings with it.



sacred Family

Najwa Nimri is the protagonist and Manolo Careither the director of this Spanish series in which the move of a new family to a wealthy neighborhood in Madrid will break the stability of one of its neighbors, Gloria, who lives there with her baby, hiding from her dark past. It premieres in Netflix on October 14.