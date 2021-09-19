The watches worn by Tom Cruise in the “Mission Impossible” saga are not what one expects

Now we come to the legendary G-Shock. This DW-6900 is also a house classic that echoes the former, but with a touch worthy of the year 2000 thanks to a simple yet revolutionary era design, which looks bolder than others with a focus on minimalist technology. Of course, the main feature of the G-Shock is robustness, with a water resistance of up to 200 meters and the classic functionality of the Casio line. Black makes it look quite stylish and it goes without saying that the price isn’t high at all.

Mission: Impossible 3 (2006) – Casio G-Shock MTG-910D

Casio G-Shock MTG-910D (Versión con azul) Courtesy

While most of the watches on this list still appeal to us, the Casio G-Shock MTG-910D is the only one we’d leave out. It is a model that perhaps fits perfectly with the era and the style of the saga: it is sporty, has a larger digital display and even self-charging technology. However, the design hasn’t aged very well and looks dated today. There are other more flashy G-Shocks from that era that have managed to maintain their iconic status. This we would leave behind, although some may still like it.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) – Tudor Heritage Chronograph

Tudor Heritage Chronograph Courtesy

At one point, Ethan Hunt stepped away from Casio and launched into high-end watchmaking. The result is to have seen him wearing a perfect sporty Tudor model with a sophisticated look that does not give up sporting options with greater class. The black red and silver combination has never disappointed anyone, and the Heritage Chronograph expresses them best. In this film, the change is justified by the fact that Hunt leaves field missions a bit behind and focuses on infiltrating a criminal organization. We are facing another piece that makes Tom Cruise a style icon.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) – CWC GS Sonar Watch

CWC GS Sonar Watch Courtesy

Maybe it’s one of our favorites on the list. We are faced with a traditional piece of CWC with a vintage look and a rather elegant satin stainless steel case that wraps the white dial with a unique red and black. Every detail of this model seems to have been carefully designed and, as you can imagine, it is not very cheap or easy to find.

Loading... Advertisements

Article taken from GQ Mexico

Read also:

Adam Driver, all the secrets of his watch

Daniel Wellington, the modern gentleman’s watches