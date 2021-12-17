the waterfront becomes an open-air gym

TOAST – Everything is ready for “The sportsman’s Christmas”, the exclusive event included in the program of the Christmas appointments of the Brindisi municipal administration entirely dedicated to sports and which has as testimonial an exceptional sportsman from Brindisi, Antonio Beniglione.

Sunday 19 December 2021 starting at 9:30, the Regina Margherita seafront will be transformed into a real open-air gym where you can admire the most disparate sports activities thanks to the presence of the numerous competitive realities present in the Brindisi area. collaboration with Maestro Carmine’s Iaia Brindisi Boxing, organizing company, have given life to an event born with the intention of putting citizens in direct knowledge of the sports realities that act in the city and above all of those who practice them every day,

In short, a significant moment, which will encourage participation, competition and sharing. In this regard, in fact, the present public will have the opportunity to become the protagonist of the event, experimenting with their favorite sports or testing new sports disciplines, even those with which they have less affinity.

In the splendid setting of Viale Regina Margherita they will convene over twenty sports clubs that have responded present to the appeal launched by the organizers. Among them there will be the Boxe Iaia Brindisi, the Black Deer SoftAir of the Instructor Fabio Fontò, the Cedas football school of the President Cosimo Guadalupi, the Centro Arte Danza of the teacher Claudia Giubilo, the Fencing Club of the teacher Antonio Muraglia, the Crossfit of the teacher Patrizia Messina, the Dinamo Basket of the Presiente Sergio Angelelli, the EuroSport Academy football of the President Gilberto Niccoli, the La Rosa Gymnastics of the teacher Barbara Spagnolo, the Gold Team TaeKwonDo of the teacher Marco Cazzato, the Rempalago Group of the teacher Assunta De Siati, the Asd 40 Nodi of the President Emilio Morocutti, the Invictus Fight Lab KickBoxing of the master Mino Gorgoni, the Padel of the master Franco Giorgino, the Rowling Club Association of the master Elio Narcisi, Palestra Starbene of Claudia Roma for the Zumba of the instructor Andrea Toma, the Strashiddati Association of the President Mario Spagnolo, the ASD Studio 19 of the maestro Danilo Chiarelli, the Tango Levante Society of the teacher Ilaria Caravaglio and the Vertical Gym Pole Dance Society of the teacher Simona Melli.

To act as a corollary and to maintain the Christmas atmosphere in which the sporting event is immersed, the passage of the “Santa Claus in motion” of the bikers group “Brundisium Bucks” in turn engaged together with ADoCeS Puglia (Stem Cell Donors Association and Umbilical Cord) in the initiative “At Christmas you can … Donate sweetness” aimed at animating the historic center, raising awareness on the issue of stem cell donation and fundraising for charitable purposes.