The wave does not move the EU: closing the borders is the business of individual states

Austria introduces the vaccination obligation, the first EU country to opt for such a drastic measure and still the subject of constitutional and political disputes everywhere. Germany could soon re-establish the general lockdown, as decided in Bavaria today and in Upper Austria and Salzburg yesterday. France has already reintroduced the obligation of anti-covid swabs for all those arriving from the areas marked in red on the European map of the ECDC (European Center for desease control). The pandemic alarm returns to the buildings of the European institutions in Brussels. But this time the direction of the management of rising infections is more than ever of the States. For its part, the Commission will limit itself to extending the use of the Green pass as a tool for traveling in the EU, which has been active since 6 July.

The most evident effect of the new climate of alert is instead seen in the European Parliament, which confirms the plenary in Strasbourg next week, but President David Sassoli is forced to retrace his steps, after eliminating the possibility of remote voting only some weeks ago. Today Sassoli, who will return to Parliament in Strasbourg on Monday after two months of illness, proposes to the group leaders to reintroduce the possibility of remote voting starting from 22 November. Yesterday the president had received the letter signed by 180 MEPs, who contested the choice to impose sessions only in the presence, a letter that had led the EPP to split: supported by Roberta Metsola, probable candidate of the Popolari for the presidency of the Eurochamber for the renewal of half term, while the group leader Manfred Weber had agreed to Sassoli’s proposal to carry out all the work in presence. But these discussions are now overtaken by the new decision of the president: you can go back remotely, if you think so.

“In the last two weeks, the general epidemiological situation within the Union has deteriorated, with an increase in cases and hospital admissions registered everywhere – says Sassoli – In recent days, I have listened to the concerns raised by many of you. I have also consulted the Secretary General and the Medical Service to prepare a response that may be the best possible in view of new developments ”. And the answer is: whoever wants to can go back online.

However, uncertainty about the future remains. The parliamentary request to be able to vote remotely could also have another fallout: canceling the monthly plenaries in Strasbourg, returning to the era of lockdowns before the summer when everything took place in Brussels. It could be devastating for Emmanuel Macron, presidential candidate in April, who begins the French semester of European presidency in January. Macron would be forced to preside over the EU without being able to exhibit the institutional ‘jewel’ of Strasbourg, not exactly a gift for his pride and for the electoral campaign. Among other things, in Strasbourg, in mid-January, the new president of the Eurochamber should be elected.

The European Commission, on the other hand, is calibrating a new recommendation on the only instrument on which Palazzo Berlaymont can act: the Digital Covid Certificate, which in Italy is called the Green Pass. The pass for travel to the EU was in fact born in Brussels close to last summer. It was meant to be temporary, unofficially for a year, with no officially set expiration date. In any case, the first meeting of the technicians to take stock of the situation on the Green pass was scheduled for March next year. The new wave of infections across Europe, although not entirely unexpected, is forcing the Commission to speed up the pace. The new recommendation could be announced as early as Monday. The Green pass will certainly be extended as a means of traveling. Over all the rest, the States have competence. If anything, the Commission will recommend that the Green pass be considered valid for a maximum of 9 months from the last vaccine.

But the alert threshold has definitely risen. At Palazzo Berlaymont they confirm the possibility of physically participating in meetings with the press, but over 50 people will be asked for the Green pass, as required by the new measures adopted by the Belgian government to curb infections. Of course, there is no intention of banning movements in the Schengen area. But, even here, the States can act by asking for temporary derogations, which however in the past have often become effective (in France for the terrorism alarm for example) even if it would not be allowed by the rules.