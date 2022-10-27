The way is cleared to deliver Trump tax returns

(CNN) — The House Ways and Means Committee is now ready to receive Donald Trump’s Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax returns a week after a federal appeals court on Thursday rejected the request. of the former president to delay publication.

The Supreme Court could still intervene, if Trump asks it to.

A three-judge panel on the Washington Circuit Court of Appeals has decided they will not suspend the release of the former president’s tax returns after the full Washington Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Trump’s request to review an earlier decision. that allowed the release of returns.

The case is one of several long-running lawsuits in which the Democratic-led House of Representatives is trying to access years of financial records related to Trump, especially his tax returns.

Trump’s attorneys handling the case did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The committee’s chairman, Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Richard Neal, said in a statement that Trump “tried to delay the inevitable, but once again, the Court has affirmed the strength of our position.”

“We have waited long enough: We must begin our oversight of the IRS mandatory presidential audit program as soon as possible,” Neal added.

In August, a three-judge panel of the Washington Circuit Court of Appeals approved the committee’s request to obtain Trump’s tax returns from the IRS. Trump later appealed to the full Washington Circuit, saying the court had made “several mistakes” in ruling him in favor of the House.

“The decision here will control future disputes between Congress and the Executive, including those of sitting presidents, almost all of which arise in this circuit,” Trump said.

Following Thursday’s Washington Circuit decision, former federal prosecutor and CNN legal analyst Shan Wu told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room” that the ruling is important because it breaks the legal norms surrounding the presidency.

“What’s really significant is that this is a gradual reduction of this type of no-fly zone that developed around the presidency,” Wu said. “Congress can strengthen its oversight ability if the courts say, ‘yes, this is legitimate oversight.’ And it actually gives the Supreme Court an opportunity to rebalance things here.”