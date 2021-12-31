The Way Magazine’s 2021: innovation and original content throughout the year

Twelve months of initiatives, editorial content, face-to-face and online for the Milanese and Italian public: The Way Magazine has brought dissemination, innovation and information to its readers throughout 2021. Here is a summary of our year of news and initiatives, including lockdowns and restarts. With the desire for renewal that has also led us to an acclaimed restyling.



MILAN DIGITAL WEEK – Christian D’Antonio of The Way Magazine with Giada Ramponi, owner of Crazy Art, modern antiques showroom, and Maurizio Mazzanti of Reborn Ideas for the social re-use progragonists of the Milan Digital Week. The Way Magazine organized the talk “Positive Networks” for this very area.

To this link it is possible to review the talk video that The Way Magazine produced for the Milan Digital Week 2021 entitled “Positive networks: the communities of social re-use“. Christian D’Antonio of The Way Magazine with Maurizio Mazzanti of Reborn Ideas tell positive experiences in social re-use, reuse of materials, recycling, regeneration of objects, social communities that grow online and create in reality. They are all design products, beautiful to show and to tell and that we can recover in a streamlined way. We will also talk about how we network with people and realities that contribute to carry forward messages of sustainability and respect for the environment.



LIVE ON RTL 102.5 NEWS – With an online participation in the episode of interviews with Taylor Mega from Dubai, The Way Magazine inaugurated the collaboration with RTL 102.5 News last spring. In the afternoons of the week days, Christian D’Antonio often participated in the live shows conducted by Francesco Fredella in the “Trends & Celebrities” program. Since September, the talk has also been visible on TV on the Digital Terrestrial channel 233.

International Fashion Expo in Milan and Atelier Regjina in Riccione, the two fashion events with the media partnership of The Way Magazine in this past 2021.

FASHION – Two events of international importance related to fashion saw the direct participation of The Way Magazine. The magazine sponsored the International Fashion Expo, on 24 and 25 September during Milan Fashion Week 2021. The Way Magazine, media partner of the event, was in the historic nineteenth-century rooms to witness the “rebirth” of the events in attendance after the period pandemic, as well as an edition to relaunch emerging Italian brands and designers. The event enjoyed the patronage of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, the Italy-Hong Kong Association and the Middle East Fashion Council.

And we promoted the launch of Atelier Regjina in Riccione, at Playa Boho the fashion event for the debut of Alfred Ejlli’s brand on 4 September 2021.

Photo by Johnny Depp: Daniela Caimi for The Way Magazine from the Rome Film Fest 2021.

JOHNNY DEPP – The meeting with the American actor visiting the Rome Film Fest 2021 became the launch of our new space, Il Privè (accessible from here) which can be accessed via the Newsletter (sign up here). The launch of the digital cover coincided with the restyling of the entire magazine, with the introduction of the space Food & Wine and the new category People.

Christian D'Antonio of The Way Magazine at the 2021 International Pizza DOC Championship in Salerno. At the table of the jurors called by Accademia Pizza DOC with Rossella Pisaturo and Lucio Rossomando of Radio RCS 75.

WORLD HERITAGE DOC PIZZA – At the renewed edition of the International Pizza DOC Championship in Campania, The Way Magazine was present in the jury and in the press room for the report on the 2021 edition. The event, with a gala presented by Beppe Convertini, brought together hundreds of samples from all the world

MILAN MUSIC WEEK – In November, at the headquarters of Radio NoLo in Milan at the Off Campus NoLo of the Politecnico di Milano, The Way Magazine and Radio NoLo brought to the public a moment of debate about the state of health of independent music. Title of the meeting open to the public free of charge at NoLo, inserted in the Milan Music Week, “Artists on the piece: where is pop music going today?” conducted by Christian D’Antonio of The Way Magazine with Petra Loreggian of RDS. Present at the talk were the producer Protopapa, the DJ producer Mazay, the indie record labels Funclab and La Sabbia Records and the singer-songwriter rapper Samir Onlykush.

Nicolas Ballario, curator of the exhibition at Mudec, the Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Milan, Tommaso Sacchi, TVBoy.

TVBOY EXCLUSIVELY – For the first time in Milan, a solo show by street artist Salvatore Benintende, TVBoy, who confesses in a video interview with The Way Magazine. An important moment for Italian street art that enters a museum under the patronage of the Municipality of Milan. “Tvboy. The exhibition ”tells – through more than 70 canvases – the path of Tvboy, who is one of the main exponents of the Neo pop Street art movement at an international level and is one of the most recognizable artists of his generation.

CLUBHOUSE – And the digital revolution does not stop, with the spread of multimedia content on the new trendy social media, Club House. Hundreds of people listened to Rosella Verdiglione’s after dinner talks on Wednesday evening on the new audio-only social network organized by a team of communication professionals. From Laura Barth and Joaquin Morodo to Sarah Balivo and Amedeo Scognamiglio. Among the hosts, The Way Magazine with the concept designer Antony Kevin Montanari and the architect Vincenzo Falcone who had the idea with the host Rosella Verdiglione, head of fashion casting well known in Milan. The Way Magazine welcomed guests and prominent personalities in the “AFTER DINNER TALKS” room called a “After-dinner of Urban Culture based on Fashion, Design and Entertainment“.

INNOVATION – In Ventimiglia, urban regeneration combines green and positivity. Sportello Italia in the Principality of Monaco, promoter of the international conference on tourism prospects in western Liguria. The event entitled “Urban regeneration, living on the water and green tourism: Ventimiglia and the Principality of Monaco development models“, Was an international conference organized by Sportello Italia in the Principality of Monaco and sponsored by the Municipality of Ventimiglia, with The Way Magazine as a media partner.