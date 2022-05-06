Thirteen years we had to wait to see the continuation of Avatar, a moment that sometimes we no longer believed would happen. Taking advantage of the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness20th Century Studios has released the first trailer from Avatar: The Way of Water and we can already say that it will be a box office success.

If you go to the cinema to see the Marvel movie, you better get there early so you can enjoy the preview of the film directed by James Cameron, which has already been described by critics and fans as “visually stunning”.

The film that will be released at the end of the year can be seen in 3D and will make clear the power of technology and what the director’s mind is capable of creating. In De10.mx we tell you more about the characters, plot, sequels and data that you should know about Avatar: The Way of Water.

Photo: 20th Century Studios

10 facts about Avatar: The Way of Water and its first trailer

1. The story will follow Jake Sully and Neytiriwho have formed a family and are ready to face any situation, including a new threat that forces them to leave their home and explore new regions of Pandora.

2. The actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana they return to take the skin of Jake Sully and Neytiri.

3. Recordings of Avatar: The Way of Water they began in California, USA, in August 2017. The team then moved to New Zealand until September 2020, before moving on to post-production.

4. Actors returning to the screen include CCH Pounder as Mo’at; Gionvanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge; Joel David Moore as Norm Spellman; Matt Gerald as Lyle Wainfleet; and Stephen Lang as Miles Quaritch. Also featured in the cast Kate Winsletwho previously worked with Cameron on titanica.

5. The new faces are the actors Jamie Flatters and Trinity Blissas the children of the protagonists, as well as Jack Champion, the adopted son of Jake and Neytiri.

Photo: 20th Century Studios

6. Other actors who will be present but of whom nothing is known about their participation are Vin Diesel Y CJ Jones.

7. James Shrimp hopes to break his record for directing the highest-grossing film in history, which he already obtained with titanica (1997) and Avatar (2009).

8. The film’s special effects are intended to provide visual realism in an underwater world.

9. Avatar: The Way of Water It is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2022.

10. Avatar 3which is already filmed, will be released on December 20, 2024, depending on the success of Avatar 2. If the box office explodes, Cameron will release Avatar 4 in 2026 and Avatar 5 in 2028.

Photo: 20th Century Studios

