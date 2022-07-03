The Way of Water reveals first look at Stephen Lang’s return

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to arrive later this year, 13 years after the release of Avatar, and seeks to repeat the huge box office success of the 2009 sci-fi blockbuster. James Cameron has promised never-before-seen visuals and an improved 3D experience for Avatar: The Way of the Water, given that these were primarily the factors that made Avatar the highest-grossing film of all time.

Even though Avatar didn’t break new ground in terms of storytelling, the film had a memorable antagonist, Miles Quaritch, played by Stephen Lang. The character seemingly met his demise in Avatar after being impaled by giant poison arrows, but he’s somehow set to return in the upcoming sequel, albeit in a different body. Stephen Lang’s Colonel Miles Quaritch was the military commander of the RDA (Resources Development Administration), a sleazy non-governmental organization that mined Pandora for valuable minerals.

After their defeat at the hands of the indigenous Na’vi population, the RDA was ousted from the planet. But after a few years of peace, they’re back with newer and more dangerous technology: Recombinants, aka Recoms, new avatars encrusted with the memories of human soldiers. How exactly will this work? Should soldiers be dead or alive? All questions will be answered when Avatar: The Way of Water releases this Christmas. For now, you can check out Stephen Lang’s deranged, Na’vi-hating villain in the image below (courtesy Empire Magazine).

Stephen Lang also touched on Quaritch’s surprise return and how he’ll be even more menacing than before in Avatar: The Way of Water and its subsequent sequels.

“He’s bigger, he’s bluer, he’s edgy. But perhaps there is an aspect of humility. When you take two Na’vi arrows to the chest, it’ll have some effect on you. [He] has always been a character who moved in straight lines and at right angles. But now he is as nimble as can be. He can move with the same kind of cunning and savage quality as any Na’vi. »

Stephen Lang isn’t the only Avatar actor to return in Avatar: The Waterway

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Stephen Lang would be involved in all four Avatar sequels, and with good reason. After his tremendous performance as The Blind Man in the Don’t Breathe series, it’s understandable why Cameron wanted him back for Avatar: The Way of Water. However, Cameron is also reuniting with another actor whose character died in the 2009 film – Sigourney Weaver.

The Aliens star played Dr. Grace Augustine in Avatar, and while her character’s death is final, Weaver will take on another role in Avatar: Way of the Water: the adopted teenage daughter of Jake Sully and Neytiri, Kiri. Weaver, 79, is thrilled to play a teenage girl and thanks Cameron for giving her a fun challenge. Here’s what she told Empire recently:

“I think we all pretty much remember how we felt as teenagers. I certainly remember that. I was 5′ 10″ or 5′ 11” when I was 11. I had a strong feeling that Kiri would feel uncomfortable most of the time. looking for who she is. I was thrilled to take on this challenge from Jim.

Avatar: The Way of Water will also feature cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald alongside newcomers Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, and Vin Diesel. Avatar: The Way of Water hits screens on December 16, 2022.