The Waylanders, analysis. The Celts fell short

They are seeing each other today the influences of those modern games that marked an era for many players who today are dedicated to bringing us more fun than ever. Dragon Age was able to mark a type of traditional player who wanted and needed good stories along with a very tactical gameplay that treasured unforgettable moments. The developers of The Waylanders accept and admit the influences of this popular RPG and it shows in structure and gameplay, even if the end result is not as expected.

The Waylanders and Celtic culture



The Iberian Peninsula has been home to dozens of cultures along its history. One of them was the Celts, a culture that shared origins with Ireland but that established part of their beliefs in the north of the territory. Galicia is one of them, and its developers have wanted to create an experience based on the beliefs of this culture and, on occasions, honor their land.

It is a pity that this underutilized culture is not sufficiently exploited in The Waylanders. It fails to engage the player because it doesn’t really follow a clear narrative structure to make the player understand how this culture worked. the codex helps to delve into their creatures, as well as to get to know the Celts in depth, but fails dosing a narrative in which the thread is lost sooner than later.

The stories that are created The Waylanders they get our attention because they take their time to contextualize us and explain themselves clearly, but when that happens, that narrative thread ends abruptly with narrative ellipses that take you completely out of that story that had started so well. It happens practically always and we believe that it is one of their biggest problems, because the base they get is good.

RPG without the R

The characters are not far behind, of course. In fact, They are very interesting And they have a great personality. Not only can they adopt and vary between different classes, but they evolve over time. The stories of each of them generate great interest and it is noted that The Waylanders he is better at telling little stories than not one bombastic one. We have been surprised that at a narrative level they have created so many characters and enough interest is generated with them, although we miss more interaction between characters in the same group, establishing friendships, romances or simple conversations that support their own stories.

This more rolero component does not make an appearance. There are few decisions that significantly change the course of the story or affect your relationship with the characters. The options to choose in the dialogues are almost always to learn more about that specific character, the history of the world or the mission itself, but Nothing that affects your narrative. For this same reason, we do not understand why our character does not speak or has his own personality because, in the end, he can’t exercise his role as avatar of the player in The Waylanders.

What bothers us most about all this is how quickly new partners join to the team. Not even 5 hours had passed since we had started that we practically had all the members available. There is no time to get used to and understand the abilities, weaknesses and strengths of each character that has already joined another that share almost all attributeswithout the possibility of maneuver or differentiating element that makes you choose between one and the other, or at least that happens in the first half of The Waylanders.

The whole story ends up falling apart because of a motley script that it is not clear in which position to be placed. He is torn between humorous touches and a seriousness that does not suit him at all, stumbling from here to there without a fixed direction in which the player can pay some attention to it. In fact, where it stands out The Waylanders is in moments of humor thanks to some facial animations and a precious art style which makes it visually beautiful. However, the overall feel and finish seems to be close to a game of early last generation or finals from two years ago but, as we say, it does not detract from the final finish at all thanks to a well-planned artistic direction.

tactical mist

If we go a little further in terms of gameplay, chaos floods the fighting and you feel like you are never in control of the situation, whatever difficulty you play on. It is true that The Waylanders It has that tactical component that allows you to pause the game to send orders to each character, but it fails to achieve that feeling of communion between group members with combos or mix between skills. The fights feel very individualized. Each character it’s useful in its own way and it doesn’t manage to mix well with the rest unless you use formations.

This peculiarity of the combats is what we liked the most when offering that differentiating aspect that tilts the battle in your favor. When we form a team with two other companions, we manage to unite attributes and gain new abilities that definitely tilt the balance in your favor. In fact, they are so powerful that without them there are practically impossible combats to face individually to the point of abusing this tactic, double-edged weapon at the design level.

We believe that, late in the day, the fighting is so chaotic and uncontrollable that the tactical component makes no sense as well as individualizing orders. The solution? The formations. But not because of what we mentioned before, but because be able to simplify battles and have a little order in one Friendly AI unable to attack effectively on its own.

The equipment of the characters is not very varied and they share equipment with other characters in the group, although allows you to modify certain aspects with gems to differentiate them from each other. On the other hand, the trading system makes no sense at all. You have excess money as soon as you collect loot from your enemies and sell what is left over. It is as simple as it is ineffective for the simple fact that there is no condition that requires you to choose between one thing or another, but you can buy and sell without any limit.

Travels in the time

Unfortunately, the rough edges of The Waylanders they don’t end here. If in the first half we find a decent game in some respects, the second half is desperate. To be a game developed in Spain, there is a lot of untranslated and unfinished text. The developers are aware of it and it is something that we have been able to verify in the subsequent weeks since their launch, but they still have a long way to go, because it’s not just the text.

There are a lot of bugs in this second half where the whole visual aspect radically changes to a medieval times. Although it is true that the most serious have been corrected, there are still many to resolve, especially at the sound level and gameplay or, the one that happened to us, delete all progress that we had in an update.

CONCLUSION We admire the courage of The Waylanders for betting on Celtic culture as the basis for its story, but its biggest problem has been trying to resemble Dragon Age. If Gato Salvaje had bet on something smaller, we would have a round game, but it has not been like that. The script is confusing and does not quite specify a path to follow, the combats lack a tactical component and visual clarity and the technical seams disfigure a notable artistic section. We will not deny that the journey in The Waylanders has not been the most fruitful and rewarding in the world, but we are glad to know that the developers are aware of it and intend to modify and fix those aspects that currently tarnish an experience that was being correct.

THE BEST Remarkable artistic direction.

Interesting individual stories… WORST …but as a whole it lacks interest.

Bugs in practically all its sections, it needs urgent polishing.

The second half is sometimes unplayable.

Poor visual clarity in combat.