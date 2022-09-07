The WBC addresses sustainability, animal welfare and nutrition on its third day

On its third day of exhibitions, the World Congress of Buiatrics, which is being held this week in Madrid, has dealt with nutrition and metabolic and infectious diseases, animal welfare, different aspects related to fattening cattle, the possibilities that offers diagnostic imaging and sustainable beef cattle production systems.

In the space reserved for the block of nutrition and metabolic diseases The session was opened by Adlai Schuler, from Marshall Ridge Farms, who discussed energy balance and body condition as key factors for a healthy herd. He was followed by Fernando Díaz Royón, from the Dairy Knowledge Center, with his presentation on how to balance the supply of energy and protein during lactation. Schuler took the floor to deal with the management of the transition period through protocols, giving it a systems-based approach, and Díaz Royón spoke about feeding management and its impact on dairy finances.

Regarding infectious diseases, the expert from the Neiker Bizkaia Science and Technology Park Joseba Garrido offered in his presentation a series of tools for the diagnosis and control of bovine paratuberculosis and, later, María Guelbenzu (Animal Health Ireland) presented the presentation «What’s new in IBR . Epidemiology and control at the farm level”. After the break, Garrido returned to the podium to address the details of the eradication of animal tuberculosis, while Guelbenzu focused her second speech on the current situation of the BVD in Europe.

ANIMAL WELFARE AND MEAT PRODUCTION

On animal welfare, University of Guelph professor Trevor de Vries presented two talks: one related to dairy calf housing and the other on animal welfare aspects of automated milking. Next, Xavier Manteca, professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​also gave two presentations, both focused on the evaluation and management of pain in cows and calves.

The fourth of the central topics of the day was the treatment of bait, an issue addressed by Calvin Booker and Ryan Law of Feedlot Health Management Services and Dunbia Agricultural Research Management, respectively. The latter was in charge of showing the key considerations for the production of antibiotic-free beef and also explained the importance of meat quality assessment and supply chain data management to meet consumer expectations. . For his part, Booker offered the conference “BRD in the production of feedlots: past, present and future”, and also presented another exhibition in which he focused on the use of technology for health management of cattle in the feedlot.

DIAGNOSTIC IMAGE AND SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTION SYSTEMS

inaugurated the theme relating to diagnostic imaging Jill Colloton, from Bovine Services, talking about the role of ultrasound in reproductive management 4.0 and was followed by Giovanni Gnemmi (Bovine Vet), who answered the question about whether Doppler in field reproductive management is an effective resource. In a second part, Gnemmi focused on the use of ultrasound to improve reproductive management in dairy or beef cattle and, after this intervention, the professor of the University of Montreal Sebastien Buckzinski closed with his talk on thoracic ultrasound.

The sixth thematic block of the day was dedicated to the sustainable production systems of cattle. In it, Jude Capper of the Livestock Sustainability Consultancy discussed sustainability in action and sought answers to the question “How do we ‘demand meat’ without ‘milking the environment’?” Next, it was the turn of Frank M. Mitloehner (University of Davis), who spoke about how to feed the world “without eating it”. After this, Capper returned to the fore to talk about the cows of the future, as well as the challenges and opportunities for sustainable livestock systems and, in a final speech, Mitloehner offered a presentation focused on the relationship between livestock and climate change.

At the end of each block, and for the third consecutive day, at the end of the morning, practical talks were held with a smaller number of people, in which the main speakers from each theme and the authors of the two best oral communications of each topic. Thanks to the fact that it is a more dynamic format, the public was able to participate more actively in them.

WORKSHOPS AND SYMPOSIA

In the second part of the day, the workshops and company symposia. In the session sponsored by MSD on the advantages of intelligent monitoring solutions in veterinary medicine, for which they had Philippe Houffschmitt, Alexei Castro, Juan Pedro Campillo and Paul Westaway. Likewise, an imaging workshop was held with Sebastien Buczinski, Giovanni Gnemmi and Jill Colloton, who focused on the extragenital applications of ultrasound.

As a final touch to this day, in the “VIP Presentations” section, veterinary professionals Jack Britt and Juan Lubroth intervened.

Britt, who is currently leading an international team of researchers analyzing the future of dairy production, addressed the factors that farms must take into account to ensure their profitability 50 years from now. Among these factors, he alluded to the impact of epigenetics on performance, the technification of tasks to be more efficient, the value of collaborative work between small farms and the importance of taking into account the fact that global warming will imply a change in areas with better farmland.

For his part, Lubroth, former director of the veterinary area of ​​the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), focused his presentation on two of the main lines of work of his career: the integration of One Health, a broad concept that, he stressed, must encompass a multitude of disciplines; and the fight against antimicrobial resistance. Among other aspects, in his speech he referred to the value of communication and promotion, as well as the importance of health professionals adapting their role as society changes.