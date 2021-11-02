The weak agreement on the climate: different responsibilities, 1.5 degrees “in the middle of the century”

The atmosphere of the G20 regarding the climate, Antonio Guterres sums it up well: “I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled but at least not buried”. Small steps after a stalemate due to the difficulty of finding a compromise with the Asian powers on cutting emissions which becomes an uphill start for the Cop26 in Glasgow. Realism bordering on pessimism for some leaders, such as for the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson “We have made reasonable progress, certainly we will not go back but the next few days will be very difficult”, the baton now passes to the climate conference that opened yesterday in Glasgow.

THE DATE

First of all, there is no deadline, a certain date to reach the set objectives, with a vague reference to the achievement of zero emissions “within half a century”. Furthermore, it was not possible to specify the date of decarbonization in 2050 among the twenty powers and emerging countries.

THE DISOBEDIENTS

For everything to work, everyone must participate. As our Premier explained. China and India would refuse to subscribe, preferring to stay on the 2060 deadline even though Draghi, referring to the two countries, admitted that he saw a more collaborative, “more willing” attitude. In short, it is better to be hopeful “Of course we would have preferred everyone’s commitment to 2050 but I think we will get there”.

THE TARGET

The G20 sets as its goal the containment of the increase in global temperatures within 1.5 degrees and not two, but Europe produces only 7-8% of emissions: for this reason, China, India and Russia are essential. Yet the brake comes precisely from these countries, China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia. And then we have to ask ourselves how we will remain within the 1.5 ° threshold, without thinking of reaching net zero emissions at least by 2050.

AID

To concretely tackle climate change, one hundred billion dollars a year funding will be needed for developing countries, which are the most affected. The EU is ready to do its part by increasing its endowment by five billion a year until 2027.

THE COAL

Stop to international public funding for new coal plants. In the final declaration of the summit there is a specific commitment to mobilize public and private international funding to support the development of green energy, thus ending the provision of international public funding for the new and uninterrupted production of energy from coal to the abroad by the end of 2021.

NATIONAL REALITIES

“We are committed to significantly reducing our collective greenhouse gas emissions, taking into account national circumstances and respecting our NDCs (the commitments made by each country)” reads the final statement. It reads: “We will increase efforts to gradually eliminate and rationalize subsidies to inefficient fossil fuels in the medium term.”

THE GREEN

Countries have pledged to reach the ambitious goal of planting one trillion trees by 2030. And then finally, here is the question that everyone asks: “whatever it takes” about the climate? «Let’s put it this way: it’s easy to suggest difficult things, it’s very, very difficult to do them» said Mario Draghi closing the Summit.