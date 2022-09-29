The weaknesses of the Plan Parquete Bien

The pilot plan of the “Parqueáte Bien” project, which is applied in 13 streets of the Polígono Central, merits a mass orientation campaign so that citizens find out in which streets and avenues is parking prohibited on both sides of the tracks.

This was expressed by some citizens consulted about the pilot project that began yesterday and that on the first day audited 34 vehicles.

One affected, who preferred to reserve her identity, explained that her husband parked his car on a street in the central area where he has always done so and that this Tuesday a tow truck took it to the parking that the authorities have on Tiradentes Avenue.

“We have parked where we have always parked, but that is one of the streets that is in the new plan of park wellcommunication has been very bad because one was not aware of what it was, there was also no parking signage or the yellow box that it is supposed to be, according to the plan they have, “he said.

He indicated that in his case his vehicle was towed and when he went to pick it up, the rear left lens was broken, as well as scratches and misalignment of the bumper and when claiming the tow truck operators claimed that it had not been them, but that a photo and video made by themselves, it is shown that before raising the vehicle to the crane the mica was not broken.

He explained that after the claim, the company to which the crane belongs promised to repair the damage, but he understands that this type of situation should not occur. He highlighted the collaboration, support and decency of the agents of the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (Digesett) in his case.

“As street users, if they don’t tell me where I can park, then they can’t tell me where not to park because if there isn’t parking, what I do? Before launching this, they should have planned and proposed where the citizen can park, now we will not be able to go out into the streets, only where there are parking lots, ”she indicated.

Another case is that of Felipe Aguasvivas who, although he has not been directly affected, has seen that co-workers’ vehicles have been towed. He indicated that many people find out about the provision when their vehicle is brought to them because there has not been a campaign on social media for people to find out.

“I think they rushed, they should have first informed people what was going to be done and not surprise them because not everyone reads the newspaper or watches television, I think there was a lack of more information so that people knew what to do,” he said. Quickwater.

Lucía Medrano, also affected, said that the collection center where the vehicles are delivered works in a rudimentary manner and although the authorities of the Digesett and the Intrantthere seems to be no coordination when it comes to responding to people’s concerns.

Hugo Beras, director of the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transport (Intrant) said that the first day of the plan has been a success and announced that it will be extended to other streets and avenues, as well as in cities such as San Francisco de Macorís, San Cristóbal, and in municipalities such as Santo Domingo Este, Norte until completing the entire country.

“I cannot deny that I am extremely surprised by the collaboration of the people who say: well, if it is wrong to park here and they are supporting us in the process… the process was yesterday and it is very difficult to be able to measure the effectiveness overnight. of them,” he said.

Beras maintained that the pilot in the central polygon would last about a month and then it would be extended to other areas and recalled that there is a team of people who are microsimulating the city based on the studies that had already been presented and instead of implementing pilots, for road changes, what is being done is through computer systems.