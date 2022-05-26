THE WEAPON OF DECEPTION, second in a weak SPANISH BOX OFFICE

Dvery bad atos in the spanish box officebeing The weapon of deception the best premiere of the week and clearly perceiving the lack of new Hollywood blockbusters, the aftermath of the pandemic, exams, new forms of leisure and the recovery of others that had been lost in recent years.

Look, the proceeds of the TOP 25 of the billboard have plummeted from 3.1 million euros to 2,206,628 euros. They are terrible numbers that have nothing to do with what we saw, for example, in 2019, where around this time the premiere of the discreet hell boy caused the box office to fall to almost 5 million euros.

Obviously, last year things were even worse, since Spiral: Saw it did not attract the public and the first twenty-five films on the billboard only managed 1.3 million euros.

In any case, they are very worrying data and a clear demonstration that the cinema has been left very touched after the crisis of the last two years. Only event premieres attract a massive audience…

Box office in Spain for the weekend of May 20 to 22, 2022

The weapon of deception

director’s new film John Maddenbeing its protagonist Colin Firth. Enter second, but only with €160,688.

The mafia tailor

Film that counts in its cast with the presence of Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch Y Dylan O’Brien. It debuts in seventh position and is done with €91,873.

five wolves

Spanish film that has to settle for eighth place and €88,953.

