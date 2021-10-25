the weapons manager makes a shocking statement

Alec Baldwin tragically killed, by a fatal mistake, director of photography Halyna Hutchins

The tragic story on the set of Rust it is still at the center of investigations by the local police and also of some internal investigations of the production. A few days ago, accidentally, the well-known actor Alec Baldwin (also producer of the film) fired a shot with a gun believed unloaded and fatally hit the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, while the director Joel Souza (Crown Vic) was wounded in the shoulder. These days there are always new information about the tragic accident with more and more details on the situation.

In particular, as reported by Il Corriere della Sera, new backstories have emerged regarding the head of the weapons of Rust, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, aged 24. The girl, who was on her second assignment, confessed in an interview a month ago that, when she was hired for her first project, The Old Way from Nicolas Cage, she had not felt ready, but that in any case she had accepted in the end and everything was fine. Also on that occasion, Hannah had also declared that she had found the loading of blank pistols a frightening thing and for this reason she had been helped by her father, a gunsmith, to overcome this important obstacle.

But it does not end there: days before the shocking event some members of the crew had abandoned the set because three times the guns had been accidentally discharged. Before the shooting, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had placed three firearms on a trolley and the assistant director Dave Halls he had passed one to Alec Baldwin, sure it was all right considering that the clerk had shouted: “cold gun”, a way of course to signal that everything was ok. It therefore seems that a lot of responsibility lies with the girl, who unfortunately does not seem to have the adequate experience to manage a similar situation.

