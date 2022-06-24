Entertainment

The weather forecast for the weekend of Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 June 2022 in Pont-Audemer

By Yann Rivallan
Published on

Clearings and risk of rain are on the weather program for the weekend of June 25 and 26, 2022 in the Pont-Audemer region (Eure).
Clearings and risks of rain are on the program for the weather forecast for the weekend of June 25 and 26, 2022 in the Pont-Audemer region (Eure).

The weather should remain mild and pleasant this weekend. Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 June 2022the sky of Pont Audemer (Eure) will even bathe in light. With one exception. Saturday afternoon, “rare showers” could darken the clouds. Otherwise, the weekend will be spent under clear skies.

The mercury will peak at 16°C on Saturday morning, against 20°C in the afternoon. On Sunday, it cools slightly with 14°C in the morning and 20°C in the afternoon.

George Michael would have been 59

Saturday, we celebrate the Prospers. On Sunday, the Anthelme and Thelma will be in the spotlight. June 25 is also the birthday of the late singer George Michael. He would have been 59 years old. On the 26th, American singer Ariana Grande will celebrate her 29th birthday.

Good weekend to all !

