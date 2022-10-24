Entertainment

The weather forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in the Pont-Audemer region

By Yann Rivallan
The dominant temperature side will be cool, the sky will alternate between big threatening clouds and beautiful clearings.
Clouds will cover the sky in the Pont-Audemer region all day! ©Illustration/Pixabay

A hazy sky, end to end. That’s the best way to describe the weather forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in the Pont-Audemer region (Eure). The sky will be largely covered by the clouds All day long. However, some clearings are expected in the middle of the afternoon. But the evening will again give way to clouds, with some risk of showers, according to Météo-France. On the mercury side, we are still a little above seasonal norms with 14°C in the morning against 18 in the afternoon.

It’s Katy Perry’s birthday

On October 25, we celebrate the Crepins ! Today is also the birthday of American singer Katy Perry. She is celebrating her 37th birthday. In 2013, she panicked the counters (she did it several times) with her song Roars. The song has no less than 3.6 billion views on the online video site YouTube.


Good day to all !

