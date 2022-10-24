The Awakening of Pont-Audemer See my news

Follow this media

Clouds will cover the sky in the Pont-Audemer region all day! ©Illustration/Pixabay

A hazy sky, end to end. That’s the best way to describe the weather forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in the Pont-Audemer region (Eure). The sky will be largely covered by the clouds All day long. However, some clearings are expected in the middle of the afternoon. But the evening will again give way to clouds, with some risk of showers, according to Météo-France. On the mercury side, we are still a little above seasonal norms with 14°C in the morning against 18 in the afternoon.

It’s Katy Perry’s birthday

On October 25, we celebrate the Crepins ! Today is also the birthday of American singer Katy Perry. She is celebrating her 37th birthday. In 2013, she panicked the counters (she did it several times) with her song Roars. The song has no less than 3.6 billion views on the online video site YouTube.



Click here to view the content





Good day to all !

Was this article helpful to you? Note that you can follow L’Éveil de Pont-Audemer in the My News space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.