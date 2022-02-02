the weather simulation will be revolutionary – Nerd4.life

One of the standout elements of Gran Turismo 7 among those shown during the monographic State of Play dedicated to him by Sony is the weather simulationtruly advanced and revolutionary, as well as very beautiful to admire.

The weather will be totally dynamic, therefore no longer linked to specific methods or individual circuits. The game will use real data to reproduce the weather conditions as likely as possible.

The weather will not have a purely aesthetic function, but will modify the conditions of the track, always in real time, with the asphalt that will get wet and dry dynamically according to the changing weather. So with the rain we will see the water accumulate on the asphalt in the same points where it would in reality, while with the return of the sun the asphalt will begin to dry, first on the trajectories of the cars, then in the rest of the track.

Furthermore, in addition to the atmospheric conditions, thelighting depending on the time of day you are in.

For all other information, we refer you to the freshly released preview of Gran Turismo 7. Finally, we remind you that the release of the game is set for March 4, 2022 on PS4 and PS5.