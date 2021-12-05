The web against Chris Pratt and that thanks to his wife

He is having an Instagram post from the actor discussed Chris Pratt, beloved by fans (at the moment he is working on the shooting of the film Guardians of the Galaxy 3), who in a post celebrating his wife Katherine Schwarznegger (daughter of Arnold, author and influencer) defined the child they had together “a healthy daughter”. What’s wrong with celebrating the arrival of a newborn into the world, it would be natural to ask ourselves? In the shot Chris, admired by his wife Katherine who looks at him adoringly, tells Instagram followers how good it is to be loved in such an unconditional way. All very nice, if it weren’t for that phrase – “a gorgeous healthy daughter”- which made more than one nose turn up. Not completely wrongly.

Chris Pratt has a son, Jack, from a previous relationship with his colleague Anna Faris. Born prematurely in 2012 nine weeks from term, little Jack underwent several (and difficult) operations at birth, remaining in the neonatal intensive care for one month. The doctors, as stated in the biography of his mother, had anticipated to his parents that the child could have, among other things, various motor difficulties.

In his book Unqualified, Anna Faris says that the pediatric neurosurgeon who operated on her son Jack at birth had predicted that she would find herself taking care, in the following years, of a child with special needs. As romantic as it was, Chris Pratt’s post was not forgiven by those who knew the past of his life before meeting Katherine Schwarznegger, 31 and wife of Pratt since 2019. For many, that reference to the health of their first child Lyla Maria Pratt (who is now one year old), is insulting and indelicate. For his part, little Jack Pratt is fine today and recently appeared on his mother’s Instagram profile in a never-before-seen shot, while fighting for his life in intensive care.

Both Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have always fought to raise awareness on the issue of premature babies precisely by virtue of their experience with their firstborn. For this reason, fans have not been able to forgive him this serious lack of tact and the reference to the health of the child. Just the “beautiful“, To describe it?