the web wonders about the causes while on Telegram …

While on the one hand many are mourning the disappearance of the councilor, on the other a series of NoVax groups present on Telegram and Facebook have begun to target him

He passed away by himself 33 years Guido Castelnuovo Tedesco, three times FI councilor for District 5 in Florence.

The death, which took place last August 25, left many Florentines dismayed, including friends, acquaintances, supporters or even those who had only heard of him.

The solidarity was a lot, as well as the messages of condolence on social networks.

But, unfortunately, the latter have been joined by gods aberrant messages put into circulation by the Telegram and Facebook groups of NoVax and those against the Green Pass.

The reason?

Recently the Florentine councilor had statements in favor of vaccines released on Facebook.

The army of NoVax and No Green Pass on Telegram …

In order to report the news of the attacks against Castelnuovo Tedesco it was considered appropriate to actually understand where these attacks took place, and the ease was disarming.

Opening Telegram, in fact, just type NoVax or NoGreenPass to have a list of the numerous groups with crypto-fascist names such as “Patriots for the Constitution” or “Enough dictatorship”.

The numbers are important considering that the coordination groups of the uprisings against the green pass will undoubtedly be private.

… And that bullying against Guido Castelnuovo Tedesco

It is in these environments that there are also those who, however, invite moderation and distrust the most extreme conspiracy theories, such as the ad hoc invention of Covid by the powerful, inviting a form of mutual solidarity.

The latter, however, were the same as then on these groups they railed against the 33-year-old councilor.

Castelnuovo Tedesco was targeted after having expressed some considerations on vaccines in a Facebook post, in which he invited those who were not vaccinated to stay not only at home, but also shut up:

After the publication of this post and the news of his death, the reaction of the NoVax army was immediate.

There are those who, for example, have shared the post about his death with smiley faces, or who has posted, as reported by Il Giornale, the news of the death of a football player from cardiac arrest after receiving the dose of the vaccine.

What did Guido Castelnuovo die of?

In the wake of these provocative posts in which the conspiracy theorists congratulate the young councilor’s death, there is a strange coincidence for which the number of google searches inherent the causes of the death of Castelnuovo Tedesco they were so many that they became one suggested query.

In fact, just type on Google the name of the advisor that the search is even suggested among the first.

This is most likely due, on the one hand, to the simple curiosity of the Florentines and not only to understand what happened to such a young man, but also from the fact that the large NoVax community has tried to leverage the possibility that the councilor died from the vaccine, he who defended it.