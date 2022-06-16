The wedding album. Britney Spears: all the photos and exclusive details of her wedding at her house in Los Angeles

A Cinderella carriage and a house turned into a fairytale castle for the “yes, I do” of the Princess of Pop. After five years of relationship and nine months after being engaged, Britney Spears made her dream of marrying the fitness trainer and actor come true Sam Asghari. The link, held at the singer’s mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, took place before about sixty guests, among whom were good friends of the artist, such as Madonna, Selena Gómez, drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton with her husband, Carter Rheumthe mother of the businesswoman kathy hilton, Maria Menounos Y donatella versace, author of the wedding dress and also the groom’s tuxedo. But among the attendees were neither the parents nor Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn. After thirteen years of controversial paternal guardianship –which ended last year–, the artist has no relationship with her parents nor with the little one in her family. Even so, her mother, Lynne, congratulated her through social networks: “She looks so radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the dream wedding! And having it in your house makes it so sentimental and special! I am so happy for you! I love!”. It seems that only the singer’s brother was invited, although in the end he did not go. neither their children Sean Preston Y Jaydenaged 16 and 15, as a result of her marriage to kevin federlinealthough they sent their mother the best wishes on her big day, through the dancer’s lawyer.

The first kiss on the balcony of the newlyweds. Britney’s dream come true after thirteen years of parental care. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

Hundreds of white and pink flowers adorned the tent erected in the garden, where the guests gathered at six in the evening of June 9. “We wanted the decoration to be warm and feminine,” they said from Mark’s Garden, the company that was responsible for shaping Britney’s wishes. The bride walked down the aisle as the song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” played. Elvis Presley, and that was the moment in which the mystery of her dress was revealed, made by hand and with more than seven hundred hours of work in the Versace workshops. Crafted in off-the-shoulder white silk cady, with a sweetheart neckline, pearls at the back, and a corset that narrowed at the waist, it had a skirt with a side slit and pleats from the waist that cascaded to form a three-piece train. meters. The veil, four and a half meters long, was made of silk tulle trimmed with satin. The main jewel was a white choker with a center piece in the shape of a heart of 27 carats of diamonds set in white gold and valued at one hundred thousand dollars. “We knew Britney’s dress had a classic silhouette with an open neckline, so we designed timeless pieces to complement the look, including a statement necklace, bracelet and earrings,” says jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb, who also commissioned the dress. of alliances in platinum and diamonds.

The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Clint Hufft, who also married Paris Hilton last November. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

Four times Britney changed her dress: she added a black minidress, also from Versace, a two-tone set and a red minidress to the traditional bridal outfit. The party, packed with the best artists, was full of performances. And, at a quarter past ten at night Los Angeles time, the newlyweds left in a Rolls-Royce, while their guests surrounded the car with flares. And the party continued. “We did it, we got married!” says Britney. “It was the most spectacular day. I was so nervous all morning, but then at two in the afternoon, it really hit me… We’re getting married! I had a panic attack and then recovered! The team turned our house into a fantastic dream castle. The ceremony was a dream and the party even better. So many amazing people came to our wedding that I am still in shock! ”, The Princess of Pop continued in the message that she shared hours later with her followers on social networks. Nothing could tarnish her big day, not even that Jason Alexander, the singer’s first husband, with whom she was married for 55 hours in January 2004 after an express wedding in Las Vegas, sneaked into the mansion hours before and circumvented security with the intention of ruining the wedding. Broadcasting live on social networks, she managed to get to the ceremony room, insistently asking where her ex was. He was arrested and the artist and Sam were able to continue with their plans. A year after divorcing Alexander, Britney married the dancer kevin federline, father of his two children, a marriage that marked the beginning of his problems. After fulfilling her dream of marrying Sam Ashgari, there is only one wish left to fulfill: to be a mother again. The couple recently lost the baby she was expecting, but despite her pain, Britney expressed her willingness to try again soon and expand the family.

For the most important moment of the day, the bride and groom set up a pink marquee in the garden. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

As in a fairytale castle – and a Cinderella carriage carried by a horse with golden hoofs – Britney’s house was decorated with hundreds of flowers. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

The singer and her new husband are happy after giving the “yes, I want”. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

The wedding dress was made by hand and required more than seven hundred hours of work in the Versace workshops. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

The shoes Britney wore were also Versace. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

A sketch with the bride’s dress and Sam Asghari’s tuxedo, all by Versace.

Detail of the bracelet she wore and the platinum wedding rings, created by designer Stephanie Gottlieb. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

The earrings that complemented the ensemble were also by Stephanie Gottlieb. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

The groom minutes before the ceremony. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

In the front row are Sam’s sisters, Maddie and Fay Asghari.

Paris Hilton, wearing a black cut-out dress with slits also by Versace, poses with Donatella, who wore a light blue suit with her signature gold brooches. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

The bride poses with her friends: Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

Paris’s mom, Kathy Hilton. DFBEV-MEGA

The heir to the Hilton empire with her husband, Carter Reum. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

The groom plays with Britney’s veil.

Elated, Britney and Sam danced non-stop and enjoyed their unforgettable party. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

The singer, with a jacket and without shoes, along with Drew Barrymore and Selena Gómez, with whom she improvised some dance steps. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

Barefoot and barely covered by a jacket, Britney displays all her talent on the dance floor with Willie Gómez. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

Selena Gómez was one of the great entertainers of the party. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

Madonna and Donatella Versace.

The bride with Madonna, one of her great friends. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

The artists recreated the famous kiss that went around the world at the 2003 MTV awards ceremony. Shutterstock / Kevin Ostajewski

The groom with a shirt that had the phrase “Britney & Sam” printed on it.

The Rolls Royce in which they went to their wedding night, at the end of the party.