The wedding dress has a new version and Kristen Stewart has worn it

Kristen Stewart, the latest Chanel muse, is doing an excellent job of promoting Virginie Viard’s youthful vision for the house. The actress who lives in ripped jeans by day then shines in fabulous Chanel looks by night, wore a tweed suit – perfect as a chic alternative to wedding dress– with her tattoos on display and her classic bold eyeliner: exactly as the Viard models do in their Haute Couture shows.

Kristen Stewart. Photo: Getty Images

After rocking a bold Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture look at the American Riviera Awards, Kristen Stewartwho is being lauded by the Academy for her role as Diana, in Spencer, attended the Spirit Awards in a pearlescent gown from the 2022 collection encrusted with sequins.

The shimmering trousers – which fasten with a contrasting black bow – are the result of Chanel’s Métiers d’Art collection, made up of the world’s most skilled artisans, from plumbers to beadworkers. But while traditional Haute Couture has a reputation for being elitist, Viard’s street-inspired work is meant to be worn as such. For Stewart, this means wet, messy hair, black nail polish, and pockets full of attitude.