The wedding dress inspired by Grace Kelly and Lady Di

Many brides come to their bridal designers loaded with references. Many times these are taken from great catwalk designs, others from family dresses and many other times the references have to do with historical dresses of actresses, celebrities or royals. For example, after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, many brides opted for low-cut dresses halter similar to that of the actress. Traveling even further into the past, there are many other royals whose wedding dresses have transcended for generations, such as Carolina de Monaco, Grace Kelly or Lady Di.

However, thinking precisely of the Princess of Wales, it was not so much her wedding dress that has stood up well over the years and now inspires today’s brides, but other designs she wore. In fact, there are dozens of Lady Di looks that are the perfect inspiration for brides and, of all of them, she has been one of the most iconic that she has inspired by a famous bride, Anna Sophia Robb.

The actress and producer said ‘yes, I do’ last September and her wedding dress hasn’t taken long to become one of the most viral on Instagram and reasons are not lacking. He himself inevitably reminds Grace Kelly in catch a thief and, inevitably, to Lady Di in her appearance at Cannes, when she wore a dress inspired by that of the actress and princess of Monaco.

The main reason for this great resemblance is the scarf that accompanies the dress, as well as the strapless neckline and the corset effect. While in Grace and Diana’s dresses this corseted effect was achieved with pleats and drapes, in Anna’s dress it is done in a more daring and contemporary way, through a more structured corset.

Actress Anna Sophia Robb’s wedding dress is the work of Danielle Frankel, a New York firm specializing in brides that stands out for its creations that combine bridal fashion and current trends. The firm’s designer previously worked for Vera Wang and Marchesa, Hirsh, until in 2017 she opted to launch her own firm.

The wedding took place in the Hudson Valley (New York), a spectacular outdoor setting that, at this point in the year, had a striking autumn landscape.