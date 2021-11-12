the wedding dress is by Donatella versace

The path of liberation (literally, to the cry of #FreeBritney) had traced a real one Road map of small, large, goals. And since when – after 13 years of legal guardianship of his father Jamie! – Britney Spears is finally free, the new much talked about topic is none other than her upcoming wedding. The pop music star marries her future (third) husband and personal trainer Sam Asghari (they met five years ago on the set of the music video for Slumber Party) and, last but not least, we just found that Donatella Versace is designing Britney Spears’ wedding dress. If it seems like the happy ending of a long (complex) story, you can bet: a great ending, this one, it really is.

A pink, princely dress, with puffed sleeves on a boat neckline, tulle veils and veils that surmount a satin petticoat, side boning and cups: no, let’s not get confused. The dress is definitely not what Britney showed us in the photograph. The suspense, until the moment of the fateful yes, is a must: “No – writes the music star in the caption that accompanies the (misleading) photos on Instagram, – this is not my wedding dress! Donatella Versace is making my dress! , just at the exact moment we speak “. So what will the wedding dress that Britney Spears wear at her wedding look like?

As curiosity increases, amarcord (photographic) moments remind us that the friendship between Donatella Versace and Britney Spears is dated and long-lived. The 39-year-old singer-songwriter had already wore a dress signed by the extraordinary Italian designer at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2008. That year, Britney had triumphed with the song Piece of Me winning the Best Female Video Award, the Best Pop Award and the Video of the Year Award. Her look for the award? A wonderful Versace dress, short and silver.

Los Angeles, September 7, 2008. Britney Spears wears Versace at the MTV Video Music Awards. Frederick M. BrownGetty Images

But the real amarcord moment is another: today a shot that portrays re-emerges from the photographic archives Britney Spears and Donatella Versace, together with Milan in 2002 (yes, it seems like a lifetime ago). The pop star and the creative director of her eponymous house were celebrating the debut of the Versace Spring Summer 2003 fashion collection together during fashion week. Who knows if a new portrait, like this one, will not arrive soon, to be framed and commented on together. Meanwhile, the question remains: what will Britney Spears’ wedding dress look like? Let the betting begin.

Franco OrigliaGetty Images

