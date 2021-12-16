The wedding I would like, with Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones

The wedding I would like (Hope Springs) is a 2012 film directed by David Frankel. With a budget of around $ 30 million, the film was shot primarily in the second half of summer 2011 in and around Stonington, Connecticut. It grossed $ 63,536,011 in the United States and over $ 107 million worldwide. In Italy The wedding I would like was released on October 18, 2012 by the BiM Distribution. The film is directed by David Frankel, director of the lucky one The devil wears Prada, which he returns to work with Meryl Streep, who is entrusted with the part of the protagonist Kay. With Meryl Streep, Steve Carell, Tommy Lee Jones, Jean Smart, Marin Ireland, Susan Misner.

Synopsis

To revive the thirty-year marriage with her husband Arnold (Tommy Lee Jones), now made tired and worn out by habit, Maeve (Meryl Streep) convinces him to spend a weekend in the town of Great Hope Springs, where they can attend the couple therapy course held by the famous sexologist Bernie Feld (Steve Carrell). However, the advice and impartations of the wedding guru are not so simple to follow or implement and, struggling with hours of sex and unknown practices, Maeve and Arnold will have to call on their tenacity to rediscover that spark that when young had united them.

The review by Taxi Drivers (Emiliano Longobardi)

After the very lucky The devil wears Prada, we find the winning combination made up of Meryl Streep And David Frankel in this hilarious comedy. Kay (Meryl Streep) and Arnold (Tommy Lee Jones) are a quiet and solid married couple, used to the routine of days that follow one another always the same; Arnold wakes up in the morning, has breakfast and goes to work, in the evening he dines with his wife, watches golf on TV and goes to sleep in his room, separate from his wife’s. Kay suffers more and more from the emotional distance with her husband and makes clumsy attempts to rekindle her long-dead passion. Exasperated by her refusals, Kay offers Arnold a particular idea: a week of intense couples therapy at the office of renowned doctor Bernie Feld (Steve Carrell). It will be the beginning of a difficult journey, embarrassing for both, but full of discoveries, in search of that spark that had united them so many years before.

The underlying theme of this film may seem trivial and, probably, if it had passed through other hands it would have turned out to be a dull and obvious film, but this is not the case. The engaging screenplay by Vanessa Taylor (producer of the famous TV series game of Thrones) faces without tricks one of the great taboos of society: sex in old age. Here we are not talking about finding love, the two protagonists love each other and we know it from the beginning: Kay wants to find the sexual understanding with her husband, she wants to relive the passion and feel desired. The two protagonists perform an amazing job of identification with their characters and if Meryl Streep is perhaps the only true certainty of Hollywood, the ironic vein and intense expressiveness of Tommy Lee Jones, cold and dull husband, deeply embarrassed in speaking, is surprising. with the unique therapist, but able to surprise everyone with his hidden fantasies. The theme is rough and the strength of the film lies in not hiding anything, both in the dialogues (we are talking about sexual positions, erotic fantasies, instruments of pleasure) and in the love scenes, shown with tenderness and respect.

The wedding I would like it is a surprising comedy where we laugh out loud but also reflect on our feelings and on our ability to empathize and to be completely honest with those we love; relies on an exemplary cast (note also the measured interpretation of Steve Carrell) and guaranteed professionalism, as well as intelligent direction. A film like this is an example of the best that American comedy can achieve when all the components are in place. A successful bet.