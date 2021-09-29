News

The wedding of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. All the details

Marriage with Ashton Kutcher Mila Kunis he had always dreamed of it being intimate, “It will be secret”, repeated in interviews when the subject was touched upon, and in the end, Sunday 5th July, it was just like that.

Some details, however, as often happens in these cases, have leaked anyway, (with the consent of the spouses, it is assumed) and a source has spilled the beans on the magazine People, which reportedto the details of the ceremony.

For the “Kutchers” an unusual (and original) choice, that of a campsite, far from Los Angeles and from prying eyes. The couple said yes in Oak Glen Parrish Ranch, in California, in a space with a perfect name for the context, Secret Garden, soon renamed Camp KuKu, from the fusion of their initials.

Ashton wore a classic dark tuxedo, Mila a simple cream 50s style strapless dress with fitted bodice and wide ankle-length tulle skirt. Her hair, pulled back into a simple bun, was loosened during the party.

With them, of course, also little Wyatt Isabelle, born last October. “She was quiet throughout the ceremony without ever crying”, the source told a People.

Last weekend was a second ceremony, celebrated to celebrate the wedding with relatives and closest friends. “Mila and Ashton were already legally married”, the insider added. The wedding immediately after the birth of the daughter.

