The wedding of Grace Gummer, daughter of Meryl Streep, and the gossip of the weekend

Not very social, like the mother, Grace Gummer has not posted any photos of their wedding online. To do so, on Saturday afternoon, it was Mark Ronson, musical producer. «To my truest love. Suddenly, you managed to make forty-five the best year of my life. And I’m sure it took me all forty-five of my years to become a man worthy of your love. I hope I can spend every birthday of my life by your side, and beyond. Forever yours (and yes, we got married), “wrote Ronson online, whose official engagement to daughter of Meryl Streep dates back to last May. Back then, the couple let the paparazzi photograph the giant $ 100,000 diamond that Ronson chose to adorn Gummer’s ring finger. The two then confirmed the news of the upcoming wedding in June. For both, it is a second marriage.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, marriage in sight?

The twenty-seven year old, for four years alongside the pop star, is planning a “special” proposal with which to crown and formalize his dream of love. “The wedding will come, it’s only a matter of time,” revealed a source.

READ THE STORY

Angelina Jolie returns to Brad Pitt: “He made me fear for my family”

In an interview with the Guardian, the actress opened up about the divorce from the Hollywood star, who allegedly violated the humanitarian rights of her six children. “I am bound by silence, but the decision to separate myself from the father of my children was not taken lightly,” she said.

Loading... Advertisements

READ THE STORY

«London Bridge», so the United Kingdom planned the death of Elizabeth II

“Politico” has come into possession of the papers certifying the existence of an operation, to be implemented when His Majesty passes away. From the organization of the funeral to the duties of Charles, the new king, all that emerged.

READ THE STORY