the wedding of his son Brooklyn the terrace… here is the intriguing reason!

The private life of Victoria Beckham has often unleashed passions… As well as her career. In the city, the ex-singer of the Spice Girls is the proud mother of four children named Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper born from her union with David Beckham. On April 9, 2022, the eldest of the siblings united to for better and for worse to the love of his life, Nicola Peltz.

Of course, an audience of stars was invited to celebrate the event with great fanfare. Eva Longoria, Gigi Hadid, Gordon Ramsay, or even Serena Williams to name a few were spotted at the party. Quite proud, Victoria Beckham honored the lovebirds via her Instagram feed on Monday, April 11, 2022. “Mom and dad are proud. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham”, captioned the stylist under a snapshot of the newly married couple.

But according to The Mirror, the businesswoman would actually have “broken heart” as our colleagues from Closer. A source close to the Beckham clan has also made some revelations on this subject. The interpreter of “Full Stop” has always had an ultra fusional relationship with his son Brooklyn. Seeing it take off would not be easy for the main interested party.

“She understands that Nicola’s family will be more involved”

“Victoria is extremely close to Brooklyn and – as a firstborn – they’ve always had a special bond,” confessed the insider to the famous tabloid. “She admitted that her biggest fear about her marriage is that she will lose it, which has started to show in recent weeks as the big day approaches.” In addition, the family of Nicola Peltz would be very invested in helping the young couple on a daily basis… to the great displeasure of Victoria Beckham.

“She understands that Nicola’s family will be more involved, given that she is the bride, and they are all in the United States” added the anonymous source. The latest news, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have moved into a chic villa in Beverly Hills. Madly in love with each other, they would have countless projects in mind. Expanding their lovely family in the years to come would be part of that. Case to follow!

