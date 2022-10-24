The wedding of Jordana Brewster, from ‘Fast & Furious’, with the daughter of Paul Walker and Vin Diesel among the guests

The actress Jordan Brewster and her boyfriend, the CEO of an investment firm Mason Morfit, you are now officially husband and wife. The couple celebrated their wedding last weekend in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. At the celebration she had part of the cast of the saga that gave her fame, fast&furious, and one of the most famous cars in the film, the Acura (Honda) Integra blue. As her fans will remember, the actress climbed into the iconic sports car in the film alongside her co-star and on-screen husband, the late Paul Walker.

Jordana Brewster’s wedding

Jordana Brewster’s wedding

The great family of Fast & Furious

Vin Diesel, as well as Ludacris and Meadow, Paul Walker’s daughter attended the celebration and posted a series of photos from the big day. “The Bride! I Love You Jordana Brewster”, wrote the young woman, 23, in a photo hugging the actress. Meadow Walker also uploaded a photo with Vin Diesel and a snapshot of the party of her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan, in a Givenchy suit. Let’s remember that At her wedding, the daughter of the late Paul Walker also gathered her family from Fast&Furiousincluding Jordana Brewster and Vin Diesel, who acted as best man and led her down the aisle.

On her big day Jordana Brewster looked radiant with a Carolina Herrera dress with an embroidered lace bodice and a mermaid-style skirt that was accompanied by a veil. She completed the look with diamond earrings, a bouquet of white roses, and her hair pulled back in an elegant bun. While the groom dressed in the classic black tuxedo, white shirt and bow tie.

Vin Diesel, Meadow Walker and Ludacris

Meadow Walker with Jordana Brewster

the protagonist of Fast&Furious has married for the second timea year after finalizing her divorce from the producer Andrew Form, father of her two children: Julian, 8, and Rowan, 6. Brewster announced her engagement to Mason Morfit on September 14, 2021: “JB will soon be JBM” along with a photo with your partner. Hours after getting married, Brewster posted a photo in which the initials could be read “JB is now JBM”. The couple made their relationship known in July 2020 after she formalized the divorce with Andrew Form, who in turn also rebuilt her life and married actress Alexandra Daddario.

Jordana Brewster with her new initials as a newlywed

Brewster told in an interview in Glamor that she and Morfit had met four years earlier when they were still both married, but she didn’t forget about him”I took note of Mason; he was cute, charming. Shortly after that lunch I started following him on Instagram.”, he admitted. “Four days after separating from Andrew, I was on a plane to San Francisco to visit this man I had only met once but had stayed in my mind.” Morfit, 44, CEO of the investment firm ValueAct Capital, and Jordana Brewster, 42, have put the finishing touch to their relationship with this wedding surrounded by family and friends.