“The wedding that I would like”: cast, plot and trailer

The marriage that I would like, the comedy directed by David Frankel, former director of “The devil wears Prada”, is the story of a marriage that has lost its special spark. “Kay wants to find intimacy with her husband Arnold,” she says Meryl Streep, who is the protagonist of the play alongside Tommy Lee Jones And Steve Carell. “She wants to find a deep and intimate connection with him, to feel that he is interested in intimacy with her. But I think Arnold, if asked, would say that he doesn’t see any problem in the couple at all: if asked where their marriage is, he would reply: “I don’t know, more or less halfway” ». “He’s pretty happy with himself,” Jones says of his character. “Somehow he accepted his fate and his place in the world. He doesn’t care much about the state of his marriage. He’s not the kind of person who challenges the status quo. ‘

Cast

Gender: Comedy

Original title: Hope Springs

Exit: 2012

Nationality: USE

Duration: 100 ‘

Movie director: David Frankel

Actors: Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones, Steve Carell, Elisabeth Sue, Mimi Rogers, Marin Ireland, Susan Misner, Ben Rappaport, Bill Ladd

Trailer

The plot

Kay (Meryl Streep) and Arnold (Tommy Lee Jones) are a solid couple, but decades of marriage have left Kay wanting to spice things up a bit and find intimacy with her husband. When she learns of the existence of a renowned couples therapist (Steve Carell) in the town of Great Hope Springs, Kay tries to persuade her skeptical husband, a shy man of habit, to get on a plane to go and spend a week. intensive couple therapy. Just convincing stubborn Arnold to experience this singular “retreat” is a feat, but the real challenge for both will come when they try to get rid of their inhibitions in bed and rekindle the spark that made them fall in love when they first met.