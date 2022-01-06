The Week of Indecision continues for Dogecoin, but the Support Still Holds Up
After a birthday (December 6) marked by positivity (+ 3.67%), the price of Dogecoin in today’s session does not seem to have the necessary strength to go higher despite the fact that the demand area is performing perfectly the support role. All this despite Evergrande’s default which had initially brought the entire crypto sector to a sharp decline but immediately this momentary decline was recovered; it could be a good starting point for an upside 2022.
There have been various problems for which the DOGE has failed to rise after the all-time highs of May 2021, despite the meme coin being one of the most socially popular coins, occupying over 5% of presence in cyber space. Despite the big problem of its development area (big Achilles heel), Dogecoin managed to push itself upwards thanks to Dogefather Elon Musk, who gave the developers the time necessary to solve this big problem.
Elon Musk wants to leave Tesla and become an influencer, an opportunity for Dogecoin?
Although the people of Twitter have gotten used to the manias of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Dogefather tweeted yesterday that he was thinking of quitting the CEO job and “becoming a full-time influencer”. A tweet that immediately attracted the attention of all crypto enthusiasts but above all of Dogecoin holders.
But now the big investors are losing their patience, well evident in the following graph, which shows that now too often the sentiment on the DOGE is becoming more and more negative.
Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts
At the time of writing, the price of the DOGE is $ 0.1705, located within the demand area, which is playing its supporting role. This zone is also a bullish swing area but for the moment there is no input that suggests an imminent bullish rally.
It is noted that the Dogecoin has accelerated the decline, reaching the minimum of 8 months (April) but, as anticipated, the demand area is not giving way and this bodes well for the achievement of the supply area in the medium term. 0.4089 / $ 0.4460. But a strong input from the news is needed.
