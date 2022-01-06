The Week of Indecision continues for Dogecoin, but the Support Still Holds Up

After a birthday (December 6) marked by positivity (+ 3.67%), the price of Dogecoin in today’s session does not seem to have the necessary strength to go higher despite the fact that the demand area is performing perfectly the support role. All this despite Evergrande’s default which had initially brought the entire crypto sector to a sharp decline but immediately this momentary decline was recovered; it could be a good starting point for an upside 2022.

There have been various problems for which the DOGE has failed to rise after the all-time highs of May 2021, despite the meme coin being one of the most socially popular coins, occupying over 5% of presence in cyber space. Despite the big problem of its development area (big Achilles heel), Dogecoin managed to push itself upwards thanks to Dogefather Elon Musk, who gave the developers the time necessary to solve this big problem.