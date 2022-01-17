the week of the Ftse Mib starts with the plus sign

Positive start of the week for the stock market today: on the Ftse Mib the worst performance was recorded by Telecom Italia (-3.12%) after rumors according to which Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) would not be studying any Tim transactions with shareholder Vivendi.

According to insiders, the CDP would aim for a plan that would pass through Tim’s split into a telephone and network company.

Among today’s appointments, we find the start of the World Economic Forum of Davos while the meeting of finance ministers of the Euro Zone.

Among commodities, the Brent future is barely moved at 86 dollars a barrel while the Eurodollar is confirmed at 1.1406.

Borsa Oggi, update at 17:40: Ftse Mib, money on Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit

The first session of the week of the Ftse Mib closed at 27,688.56 points, + 0.53% compared to the previous figure.

In the banking sector, a minus sign for the combination formed by BPER Banca (-0.97%), Carige (-1.53%) announced that it had made the data room accessible to serve the due diligence for the acquisition of the 80% of the capital held by the FITD, and by Banco BPM (-0.17%).

Purchases on Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, on the other hand, showed a +0.6 and a +0.68 percent respectively.

Positive closing also for Assicurazioni Generali (+ 0.76%): after Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, Romolo Bardin (CEO of Delfin) also resigned from the Board of Directors.

Slight rise for the BTP-Bund spread at 135 basis points.

Update at 1pm: Ftse Mib up by half a percentage point

At the halfway point, the Dax rises by 0.4%, the Cac40 by 0.64% and the Ftse Mib advances by half a percentage point (+ 0.49%).

Top performer of the Ftse Mib is still Tenaris (+ 3.27%). Moncler (+ 2%) and CNH Industrial (+ 1.21%) also did well.

Equality for Assicurazioni Generali (+ 0.03%): after Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone who resigned as vice president and from the Board of Directors, Romolo Bardin (CEO of Delfin) also resigned from the Board.

Slight rise for the BTP-Bund spread to 136 basis points.

Update 09:25 am: Tenaris leads the rises on the Ftse Mib

At the start of the session, the Ftse100 shares an increase of 0.69%, the Dax rises by 0.29%, the Cac40 records a + 0.42% and the Ftse Mib trades at 27,630.19 points (+ 0.31%) .

Strong start for Tenaris (+ 3.41%), top performer in the blue chip list. Saipem (+ 0.9%) and Eni (+ 0.23%) also did well.

The BTP-Bund spread is stable at 134 basis points.

Stock exchanges Asia: Nikkei rises by 0.7%

The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, in the first session of the eighth marks a -0.77%, the China A50 closed with + 0.55% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 ended with a + 0.32%.

Closing on the rise for Tokyo, where the Nikkei stopped at 28,333.52 points (+ 0.74%).

Wall Street: two speeds for Dow and Nasdaq

The week of the Dow Jones closed with a -0.56%, the S & P500 showed a + 0.08% and the Nasdaq closed with a + 0.59%.

Today Wall Street will be closed on the occasion of the Martin Luther King Day.