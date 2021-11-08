The week of vaccines in Switzerland kicks off: lottery, free taxi and hypnosis to convince the undecided

From prize lotteries to hypnosis, Switzerland tries it all to convince the undecided to get the vaccine. The national immunization week against Covid-19 started today, which will last until November 14. “Let’s overcome the pandemic together” is the motto of the campaign, which brings together a series of original initiatives to say the least to reach the greatest number of unvaccinated people. With only 64% of the population completing the two-dose cycle, Switzerland has a lower rate than other European countries. And after a decrease in Covid cases in the past few weeks, the trend has reversed again: almost 280 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. A trend that worries the authorities, especially in view of the Christmas period and the reopening of the ski resorts, which attract tourists from all over Europe and beyond. And so all that remains is to appeal to the common sense of citizens, proposing a great variety of consultancy services and vaccination offers, for a budget of 100 million francs.

Trucks and mobile vaccination teams will circulate across the country. In Zurich, the injection can be obtained by tram or at the station, while in Basel it will be possible to do so in a boat on the Rhine. In the canton of Lucerne, families or groups of five or more people can book a home vaccination team, while in Appenzell Outside, a free taxi service will take patients to thehub nearest vaccination. But here, alongside the more orthodox initiatives, the government has also decided to rely on some creative methods such as the lottery for those who receive the first dose in Geneva. The most coveted prize: “a unique Geneva moment”, for example a guided tour of the historic government bunker or the chance to drive an armored vehicle. Even those who are afraid of the needle will no longer have anything to fear: the most anxious can, in fact, undergo short hypnosis sessions in specialized medical offices. And since nothing sells like the advertising made by VIPs, over eighty personalities from sport, culture, entertainment but also politics and the economy have lent their faces to support the campaign. Finally, there is a free concert tour during which you can get vaccinated.

Read also: