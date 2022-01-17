The weekly close saw the breaking of a key resistance opening up around 40% for the intesa Sanpaolo stock

Although 2022 could be a very difficult year for Intesa Sanpaolo, this start of the year could not have started in the best way. The weekly close saw the breaking of a key resistance opening to a rise of around 40% for the intesa Sanpaolo stock.

The optimism about the title, however, must be cautious. While waiting for the data relating to the year 2021, in fact, we remind you that the data relating to the third quarter of last year were not exciting. In fact, the company reported a weak third quarter result with weaker earnings and profit margins, even as revenues improved.

From the point of view of valuation based on market multiples, the stock is overvalued whatever the indicator used. The fair value calculated with the discounted cash flow method, on the other hand, expresses an undervaluation of approximately 15%.

The real strength of the stock, however, is linked to relatively high dividend expectations. In fact, in the last five years, with the exception of the Covid crisis, Intesa Sanpaolo has always distributed a dividend whose yield has exceeded 6%. According to analysts, this trend will continue over the next few years.

According to analysts covering the stock the average recommendation is to buy with a target price that expresses an undervaluation of around 10%.

The weekly close saw the breaking of a key resistance opening to a rise of around 40% for the Intesa Sanpaolo stock: the indications of the graphical analysis

The title Intesa Sanpaolo (MIL: ISP) closed the session on January 14 at € 2.562, an increase of 0.06% compared to the previous session.

Weekly time frame

The close on 14 January led to the breaking of the strong resistance in the 2.548 euro area (first price target). In this way, the conditions have been created for the achievement of the second price target in the 3.016 euro area. The maximum extent of the current rise is in the € 3.484 area.

If, on the other hand, the bullish break is not confirmed at the close of next week, then the prices could fall back to the downside. Attention, therefore, at the closing of next week.