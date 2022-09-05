Entertainment

The Weeknd abruptly interrupts his concert in Los Angeles (VIDEO)

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

I just lost my voice. », kicked off The Weeknd after playing three tracks at his California gig. ” It’s killing me. I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you now. »

Taken to the stage to defend Dawn FM (his latest project), The Weeknd lost his voice while performing in Los Angeles. The broken heart, the interpreter of Blinding Lights was forced to abruptly interrupt the show. Later, the Canadian artist released a statement, expressing his disappointment: ” My voice died out during the first song and I’m devastated. I felt her go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll catch up with a new date. »

Currently on tour, The Weeknd will perform in Toronto on September 22.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jamie Campbell Bower did the ‘casting’ to be Harry Potter telling a dirty joke: “There was silence” – Movie News

8 mins ago

Zoom on the Brazilian manicure, this technique which allows you to apply your varnish anyhow!

10 mins ago

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: Actress asks for a loan and her friends turn their backs on her

19 mins ago

Benjamin Biolay: “There is all my little intimate journey in this record”

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button