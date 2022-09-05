The Weeknd abruptly interrupts his concert in Los Angeles (VIDEO)

” I just lost my voice. », kicked off The Weeknd after playing three tracks at his California gig. ” It’s killing me. I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you now. »

Taken to the stage to defend Dawn FM (his latest project), The Weeknd lost his voice while performing in Los Angeles. The broken heart, the interpreter of Blinding Lights was forced to abruptly interrupt the show. Later, the Canadian artist released a statement, expressing his disappointment: ” My voice died out during the first song and I’m devastated. I felt her go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll catch up with a new date. »

Currently on tour, The Weeknd will perform in Toronto on September 22.