The Weeknd: an FM radio awaits us at the end of the tunnel

Although we have received abruptly the news of the release of the new album by The Weeknd, which was evidently not satisfied with the mega result of Blinding Lights, the biggest hit ever (as you read in the choral interview on the new issue of Billboard Italia), we realize right from the first listening that Dawn FM (XO / Republic / Universal Music) is a complex work, a concept album structured as if it were a film.

These are the words that Abel had released to the journalist of the article we published: «Imagine the album as if the listener was dead. And he’s in a kind of purgatory, which I’ve always imagined as getting stuck in traffic, waiting to reach the light at the end of the tunnel. In traffic, he stumbles upon a radio station with a host guiding him to the light and helping him to pass to the other side. It could be joyful or gloomy, but for me Dawn FM and this”.

The many guests recalled seem perfect to seal this script: Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jim Carrey. And again, Swedish House Mafia, Max Martin, Calvin Harris and Joshua Safdie, the director of Uncut Gems (where Abel also appeared).

A concept album between cinema, FM radio and still many 80s

Dawn FM was therefore born as a concept album to exorcise the historical period we are living through. If at this moment we are in the midst of a new pandemic wave, here is that “the light at the end of the tunnel” evoked by Abel Tesfaye is that experiential act that everyone today needs or is looking for to hope for the future.

We are back in the era of albums as a form of emotion to be shared and as an all-encompassing experience. Concept albums flourish taking up old narrative games inherited from pop and rock music of the late 60s and early 70s. But in search of the limited time that emotional experiences on social networks cause.

Abel Tesfaye has always been a lover of cinema. For Blinding Lights «I was inspired by the character of Jack Nicholson in Chinatown, to the film Possession, up to Tim Robbins in Jacob’s Ladder (in Italian Perverse hallucination, ed). It is simply all my favorite psychological thrillers put together in one universe “. The best way to make an entire album thematically cohesive today is undoubtedly to rely on a draft that is closer to a script of a film than to a literary text that unfolds by chapters.

The tracks on the disc

It starts with the voiceover by Jim Carrey who enshrines cinematic inspiration right from the start. When I heard this “radio interlude” the first thing that came to my mind are the words of Quentin Tarantino who had told us about the importance of radio in his life as a boy, which had to be the glue of all the sound of his latest. movie we all loved. The frequency modulation keeps that charm intact, comparable to the growing love for vinyl. But above all the radio object implies a form of escapism from the technological wave, including DAB Radio.

In fact the use of this trick narrative immediately allows us to enter the postmodern world of Abel Tesfaye who also ably nourishes the intuitions of Daniel Lopatin, now a sort of Brian Eno of the new millennium. His productions performed under the name of Oneohtrix Point Never (from Replication 2011 onwards) are a kind of sound library for The Weeknd.

In Gasoline Abel begins with a lowered voice, under the effect of the pitch he remembers Dave Gahan. The synth carpet makes the sound very British new wave: Heaven 17 and the whole school of Sheffield.

How Do I Make You Love Me? It is the first of the “Scandinavian” episodes. There’s the hand of Max Martin and the Swedish House Mafia trio, but it’s also one of the weakest tracks on the record. Nothing new, but thanks for the brushed-in style beats Wanna Be Startin ‘Somethin’ (here are the first symptoms of Michael Jackson’s huge presence on the record).

Take My Breath we all know it.

Sacrifice is also the new single, again Sweden: Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, Carl Nordström and again Max Martin. But this time the intuition of giving muscle to the rhythm section of the sampled piece I Want to Thank You by Alicia Myers (a funk soul classic) is brilliant.

A Tale of Quincy inherits the intuition of Daft Punk in making a historical producer who is admittedly a staple of inspiration become the protagonist in the first person. Intermezzo that then slips into the silky, nocturnal and emotional ballad Out of Time. Basically a cover of Midnight Pretenders by the Japanese singer Tomoko Aran who released a very stylish city pop / soul funk record in 1983 (you have to shell out at least 200 euros for the original vinyl edition).

Abel Tesfaye is a great follower of the nocturnal and solitary “midnight” aesthetic. It carries with it the neon imagery of Danish director Nicholas Winding Refn (that of Drive), bands like Chromatics or styles like synth-pop and italo disco. Obviously the complicity of Oneohtrix Point Never makes it magical Midnight Pretenders.

Here We Go … Again (feat. Tyler, the Creator) is another testament to Tesfaye’s ability to invent melodies. Tyler’s presence is more of a cameo than a featuring.

Speaking of featuring, the presence of Lil Wayne in works very well I Heard You’re Married. The song also sees the presence of Calvin Harris in the draft.

And then here comes the pop song that is about to become a global hit: Less Than Zero. It also appears to be the millennial version of Words by FR David, the European 80s that become global with the touch of Tesfaye and without doubt of Max Martin.

A tremendously ambitious album – as was to be expected from a number one. It’s pure entertainment, and that was The Weeknd’s goal, so mission succeeded. But it does not upset or change the musical world one iota. 2022 opens well, very well, but we are still waiting for fireworks.

Listen Dawn FM by The Weeknd in streaming





