The Weeknd confirmed her relationship with Angelina Jolie on her new album

But let’s continue, in Starry Eyes, enriches the story with details. In the song, The Weeknd says: “I only met you in my dreams before, when I was young and alone in the world, you were there when I needed someone to call my girl and now you’re my reality and I wanna feel you close”. Here, it seems clear he is referring not only to their age difference, but also to the fact that the actress was one of his idols when he was little and that now, by being together, she has achieved her celebrity crush. Also in this song he adds: «You weren’t touched by a man in so long ’cause the last time it was way too strong. Let me be there, let me be there for your heart “. Again, there seems to be no doubt that it is Jolie. The actress, after the bad divorce from Brad Pitt, hasn’t been seen with another man again except for a very brief flirtation with a real estate agent in 2018.

Finally, we cannot forget the last reference, always present in Here we go… Again, where romanticism leaves room for slightly more explicit details: «I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell“. If you are wondering who she is, she is the lead actress of the cult horror, Scream. So, we are delighted to hear that things in between Angelina Jolie And The Weeknd they spin very smoothly even in bed.

Now, let’s just wait to see them tread at least one red carpet together. Because, you know, a Hollywood only in this way is a relationship officially confirmed. Either so, or with a post on Instagram.