The Weeknd dethroned by Chris Brown and his new album “Breezy”!

Chris Brown has just broken a new record with his brand new album “Breezy”. And it’s The Weeknd who pays for it!

Chris Brown has passed The Weeknd, achieving the most hits in the Hot R&B Songs ranking. The MCE TV editorial explains everything from A to Z, below!

Chris Brown is all the rage with his opus breezy

As you probably know, Chris Brown has just been released a new project called breezy. The singer, who recently congratulated Rihanna on the birth of her childsurely did not expect to be so successful.

9 songs, which appear on the album, entered on the Hot R&B Songs chart. It is : psychic with Jack Harlow; Addicted with Lil Baby and Possessive along with Lil Wayne as well as BLUE.

But that’s not all. There is also CAB (Catch a Body) with Fivio Foreign; Till The Wheels Fall Off with Lil Durk and Capella Grey; closing with HER; Sex Memories with Ella May; Need You Right Here with Bryson Tiller; and Pitch Black. Yes, Chris Brown has chained collaborations on his new opus.

Still, thanks to his 9 new songs, he now has a total of 79 hits on the Hot R&B Songs chart. So he overtook The Weeknd, who had 71. The interpreter of Save Your Tears risks being very disappointed to lose his title.

However, this is not what which will negatively impact The Weeknd’s reputation. For sure ! The MCE TV editorial staff tells you more about this, later in this article.

The Weeknd is still very popular

Of course, The Weeknd has some consolation. Let us not forget that it has recently been crowned best R&B artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. And this, against artists such as Givēon and Khalid.

He also had the chance to host a sold-out concert at Coachella Festival 2022. We agree, it was Kanye West who was supposed to attend the show. Faced with a deprogramming, it is still him who was chosen to replace him.

The Weeknd hastened to repost it on YouTube. If you missed the event, don’t hesitate to check it out. He is still available on the streaming platform.

Let’s not forget either that he makes success with each sound he releases. Blinding Lights has also entered the history of music, passing 52 consecutive weeks in the top 10 of the American charts.

What has to be remembered is that The Weeknd is not only a singer. Indeed, the latter is destined little by little to a career in film. He is currently working on a future series titled The Idol. Yes, yes, you heard very well.

The synopsis is quite a simple : A pop singer strikes up a romance with an enigmatic Los Angeles club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

If ever The Weeknd is no longer so successful in music, he can always turn towards the middle of the camera and TV sets. Yes, of course!

Photo credits: Image Press Agency/SPUS/ABACA

Splash News/ABACA

Kevin Dietsch/UPI/ABACA