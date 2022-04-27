The Weeknd: his HBO series “The Idol” changes creative direction!

“The Idol”, the HBO series which The Weeknd is at the origin, could undergo some changes shortly.

The filming of The Idol is idling. Indeed, the series overseen by The Weeknd must change creative direction. The MCE TV editorial explains everything from A to Z!

The Weeknd pursues a career in film

As you probably know, The Weeknd is working on The Idol. It will bea series centered on the world of music.

The story will focus on “the complicated relationship between the boss of a club, who is also the leader of a sect, and a young singer. The least we can say is that the synopsis is mouth watering. We want to see more.

On the casting side, we already know that Lily-Rose Depp will have a role. But this is not surprising. This last one is very close to The Weeknd.

Regarding the interpreter out of timefans hope he won’t be not only writer/executive producer but also actor from the Serie.

Truth be told, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s played a role. Indeed, The Weeknd has already played in a film called Uncut Gems. And that’s not all. He also lent his voice to some cartoon characters.

But the question remains unanswered. For now, The Weeknd already has a lot to deal with with scriptwriting and production. All the more that it is facing significant changes.

Monday, April 25, for example, the HBO platform announced that they were forced to adjust the show’s cast and crew. Rumor has it that director Amy Seimetz – who worked with The Weeknd and other movie pros – quit the project along the way. Ouch! Hopefully they will find solutions soon.

He doesn’t give up the music

Perhaps you have just learned that The Weeknd was making a career in cinema. Do not panic. The star does not give up the music however.

As proof, he recently produced at the 2022 Coachella Festival. Originally, Kanye West was supposed to have the stage all to himself. But the rapper has decided to cancel his appearance.

In reality, he didn’t really have a choice. A petition has been launched against him. The festival-goers did not want to cross paths with such a hysterical person, who harasses his ex on a daily basis.

To convince The Weeknd, on the other hand, the organizers of Coachella 2022 had to pay a high price. The singer claimed the same fee initially planned for Kanye West. In other words $8.5 million. And of course he got it. It means what it means!

Let’s not forget either that The Weeknd released an album, at the beginning of the year, entitled Dawn Fm, and that it has received numerous certifications worldwide. In France, for example, the opus was certified gold.

It is far from being the only musical award received by The Weeknd, at the start of 2022. We can also quote his iHeartRadio Titanium Award for the song Save Your Tearsfeaturing Ariana Grande.

In short, the thing to remember is that if you don’t like it in the song, you can always turn to his film projects. And vice versa.

