The Weeknd is in the top finalist of the Billboard Music Awards 2022!

Can The Weeknd take it all? Billboard has just announced the finalists for its Music Awards… And the artist finds himself named everywhere!

17 nominations, just that: The Weeknd risks being a hit at the Billboard Music Awards! The Canadian artist could thus win the award for best male artist, or Best Song. MCETV explains everything!

A ceremony like no other

Because this year, the Billboard Music Awards will put the small dishes in the big ones. Deprived of their big ceremony in 2020 and 2021 because of the covid, the organizers have decided to set fire to finding their room in Los Angeles.

The carpet of stars thus promises to be immense. Doja Cat arrives with 14 nominations, Ye (Kanye West) and Justin Bieber will be in the final in 13 categories. But the man of the evening just might call himself The Weeknd. The Canadian seems ready to take everything!

Present in 17 categories, the artist could spend his evening collecting the trophies of the Billboard Music Awards. It must also be said that his duet with Ariana Grande, Save your Tears, received six nominations. How about the music of the evening?

Without a doubt. Behind this music, The Weeknd can also hope win artist of the year. He can also hope for one of the most prestigious titles: the number 1 artist in the top hot 100. A consecration that seems to hold his arms.

However, the Canadian will have a lot to do. He certainly arrives armed with 17 nominations. But being nominated does not mean winning. And very great artists will try to prevent him from winning everything. We mainly think of Justin Bieber, who has scores to settle.

The Weeknd and the Hunt for Justin Bieber

No, it is not with the competition that Justin Bieber has accounts to settle. But fine with himself. Accustomed to the Billboard Music Awards, the Canadian has an idea in mind: become the most awarded artist of all time during this ceremony.

While The Weeknd is lagging behind on the subject, at least for the moment, his compatriot has a card to play. He is indeed one of the 3 most awarded artists. In front of him, on thus finds Drake and his 29 victories. Then Taylor Swift, and her 25 awards.

Third with 21 wins so far, Justin Bieber can hope to catch up with Drake. Even if the rapper will be (as usual) one of the artists of this evening. Far behind its “competitor”, it is named “only” in 11 categories.

So there will be a competition in this competition. Can Justin Bieber catch up with Drake? Or will the two find themselves in the background, when they have The Weeknd in front of them, in particular for Male Artist of the Year ?

The competition, certainly good-natured, is likely to rage. Especially since the Billboard Music Awards have promised to send heavy. We will thus find Dua Lipa and Ed Sherannamed 9 times, BTS, finalist in 8 categories…

And the possible “big loser” on the honor roll: Taylor Swift. The artist has indeed received only 7 nominations. If Justin Bieber wins certain categories, he can recover the place of the American… But concerning the artist of the evening, The Weeknd will ignite the USA with his 17 nominations!